Nawab Malik's Son-in-law Sameer Khan Sent To NCB Custody Till January 18 In Drugs Case

On Thursday, a court sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till January 18. Before being produced in the court earlier in the day, he was taken for a medical check-up. Khan was taken into custody on Wednesday after long hours of questioning at the NCB office in Mumbai. He was summoned by the agency allegedly in connection with the drugs seized from British national Karan Sajnani's residence at Khar last week.

As per sources, multiple teams of the NCB conducted searches in Mumbai after the revelations during Khan's interrogation. As per NCB, the role of Nawab Malik's son-in-law came to light after the arrest of Sajnani, Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Muchhad Paanwala's co-owner Ram Kumar Tiwari. It suspects that a transaction exceeding Rs.20,000 took place between Sajnani and Khan for the procurement of drugs.

Mumbai: Sameer Khan (in file photo), the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, sent to NCB custody till 18th January.



He was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) yesterday, in connection with a drugs case. pic.twitter.com/1sGSYE3pUd — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Read: Drug Case: NCB Arrests Tollywood Actor Shweta Kumari, Sameer Wankhede Releases Statement

BJP seeks Malik's ouster from Cabinet

Post Sameer Khan's arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the removal of Nawab Malik from the Maharashtra Cabinet. On its part, the NCB has denied any political motive for its action stressing that Khan had been arrested in a follow-up investigation. Meanwhile, Malik wrote on Twitter, "Nobody is above the law and it should be applied without any discrimination. Law will take its due course and justice will prevail. I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary."

Muchhad Paanwala co-owner gets bail

On Wednesday, Ram Kumar Tiwari was granted bail by the Metropolitan Magistrate on a cash bond of Rs.15,000. Tiwari, the co-owner of Mumbai's famous paan selling shop, was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in connection with a case where 200 kg of drugs were recovered from three persons including Karan Sajnani. He was allegedly found dealing with drugs such as ganja, imported contraband like 'OG Kush' and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US. However, Tiwari was sent to judicial custody after being produced in court on January 12.

Read: Arjun Rampal's Sister Komal Rampal Summoned Again By NCB In Bollywood Drug Probe