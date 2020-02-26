NCP Alleges Collusion Between Police And Rioters In Delhi, Slams Home Minister's Role

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of giving implicit consent to the violence in Delhi. He contended that the situation in Delhi was similar to the Gujarat riots of 2002.

Moreover, he expressed his fear that law and order in the country could worsen. Maintaining that Shah was accountable to the people, Malik alleged that there was no doubt about the political role in instigating the violence.

Nawab Malik remarked, “The violence is still going on. The police is seen to be standing with the rioters. The conduct of the police continuously evokes suspicion. We feel that if this is the situation in Delhi, then the situation in the country can only worsen. Just as the riots took place in 2002, a similar Gujarat model is being witnessed in Delhi in 2020. Somewhere, it is clear that this has the Home Minister’s implicit consent.”

He added, “We feel that if BJP and the government continue to remain like this, unrest will spread in this country. What kind of message does Amit Shah want to give to the country? He has to answer. It is becoming clear that there is a political role in the worsening of the situation.”

Violence breaks out in the national capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in north-east Delhi, such as Maujpur, with clashes over the CAA. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the current security situation. The death toll in the violence has risen to 18 while more than 150 people have been injured.

(With ANI inputs)

