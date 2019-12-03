NCP's Sharad Pawar Gives Timeline For Ajit Pawar's Potential Induction In Uddhav's Cabinet

On Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar stated that his party would take a decision on his nephew Ajit Pawar’s induction into the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the Winter session of the Maharashtra legislature. The winter session is scheduled to begin on December 16. This comes amid speculation that Ajit Pawar could become the Deputy Chief Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The former had broken ranks with the NCP to join hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, an experiment that lasted merely a few days.

Read: Sharad Pawar Dithers On Expelling Ajit Pawar From NCP, Says 'To Be Decided By The Party

NCP will take call on Ajit Pawar's induction into Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi govt after conclusion of winter session of state legislature: Party chief Sharad Pawar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2019

Read: Rohit Pawar Invokes 'love', Requests Ajit Pawar To Reconcile With NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as CM

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. Thereafter, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test, Ajit Pawar stepped down as the Deputy CM. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the CM of Maharashtra in front of thousands of people at Shivaji Park on November 28.

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Withholds Payment For Several Fadnavis Govt Projects Until Reviewed

Contradictory statements

The brief period when Ajit Pawar was the Deputy CM was marked by contradictory statements issued by him and the NCP supremo. While the former claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. Maintaining that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP, Pawar alleged that his nephew had made a false statement to confuse the people. Despite this, no disciplinary action was taken against Ajit Pawar after his return to the NCP.

Read: NCP Can't Decide Dy CM? Jayant Patil Points To Sharad Pawar; Ajit Ready For Anything