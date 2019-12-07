NCP Leader Supriya Sule Condoles Death Of Unnao Rape Victim, Says 'enough Is Enough'

NCP leader Supriya Sule has expressed her grief over the death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday and was battling for her life in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Saturday, Supriya Sule stated that another innocent life was lost to rape. She demanded justice for her as well as all other rape victims.

Supriya Sule tweets out condolences

Another innnocent life lost to rape. Extremely Saddened to hear about the demise of the Unnao Rape Victim. My heartfelt condolences. May she rest in Peace. We need to ensure she gets justice as well as all other rape victims...enough is enough.... — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 6, 2019

Chirag Paswan writes to PM Modi

President Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan expressing his sadness over the incident urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a provision should be made to ensure strict and speedy justice by improving the law so that no such untoward incident happens in the future.

Unnao Rape victim passes away

The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. "The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 per cent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read. The victim's condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm. Doctors increased medicines. She had a cardiac arrest later and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

Delhi: Visuals from outside Safdarjung Hospital where Unnao rape victim died due to a cardiac arrest, earlier tonight. She was set ablaze in Bihar area of Unnao on December 5 and was later airlifted to Delhi, to be admitted here at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/I2qMo5EGWm — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

