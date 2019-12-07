NCW Chief Condoles Death Of Unnao Victim, Says 'no Words To Express My Grief'

In tragic news, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday by the alleged culprit died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Reacting to the midnight news of the Unnao rape victim's death after fatal burn injuries, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed her grief on Twitter.

Sad to hear that another daughter Unnao rape victim has died at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi at 11:40 pm. No words to express my grief. #RIP — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 6, 2019

Death due to cardiac arrest

While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. "The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 per cent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read. The victim's condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm following which the doctors increased her medication. She had a cardiac arrest later and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

Delhi: Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze in Unnao and airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital yesterday, died at 11:40 pm. pic.twitter.com/DpRPxu5u4c — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Dr Shalabh Kumar, HOD (burns and plastic), Safdarjung Hospital: She suffered cardiac arrest at 11:10 pm and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and at 11:40 pm she died. https://t.co/xoQpYTAdQT — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

The victim was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case when kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze on Thursday. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh, and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused. Moreover, he declared that the Unnao rape survivor would be treated on government expense.

