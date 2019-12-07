The Debate
NCW Chief Condoles Death Of Unnao Victim, Says 'no Words To Express My Grief'

General News

Reacting to news of the Unnao rape victim's death after burn injuries, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma expressed her grief on Twitter.

NCW Chief

In tragic news, the Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday by the alleged culprit died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. Reacting to the midnight news of the Unnao rape victim's death after fatal burn injuries, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma expressed her grief on Twitter.

Death due to cardiac arrest

While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered severe burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. "The Unnao Rape victim died in Safdarjung Hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. She had suffered over 90 per cent of burn injury," an official statement by Safdarjung Hospital read. The victim's condition deteriorated after 8:30 pm following which the doctors increased her medication. She had a cardiac arrest later and breathed her last at 11:40 pm.

The victim was on her way to the local court for the hearing of her case when kerosene was thrown on her and she was set ablaze on Thursday. As per the police, five individuals namely Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh, and Ram Kishore were responsible for this act. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and promised that strict action would be taken against the accused. Moreover, he declared that the Unnao rape survivor would be treated on government expense. 

