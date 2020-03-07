Women's Day 2020: Here Are The Best Ways To Celebrate Girl Power This Day

Women's Day 2020 is almost here and everyone is geared up to celebrate the day of womanhood and respect women for all their good deeds. Over the years, women have achieved many things and battled for their share of equality and rights and that adds significance to the day.

Every woman deserves to celebrate her empowerment. Most of the women feel the need to be united and celebrate Women's Day. So, here are ways to celebrate this day with your girls' squad:

Women's Day 2020 Events: Best ways to celebrate the day that symbolises feminity

Celebrate the day with your girl gang at this All-Women Sailing Event

Location: Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

Sail through the picturesque view of Mumbai's harbour and spend quality time with your girl's squad. The sailing journey starts at 4:30 pm and the meeting point is The Taj Palace Hotel's main entrance. You will be transferred from a sailing boat to a luxurious sleek boat. The price is ₹ 2500 (approximately).

ALSO READ | Women's Day Messages That Can Be A Perfect Fit For Your Gift Cards To Celebrate The Day

Cook up a storm at Wine & Cook Session

Location: Plot 106, Linking Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Those who want to make their Women's Day 2020 even more momentous, go to the Foodhall Cookery Studio. They have collaborated with Jacob Creek & Campo Viejo for a Wine Collective to establish a community cooking session. Visitors will get to interact with some phenomenal people and prepare some signature meals.

Notable wine ambassador - Hortense Cabouret will enlighten on the ways to pair the wine. There are two slots - one is from 11 am - 1 pm and the other is from 2 pm - 4 pm. The prices are ₹ 3900 (approximately).

ALSO READ | Women's Day 2020: Priyanka To Taapsee; Celebrities Who Raised Social Awareness

Head to Raasta Bombay with Pulpy Shilpa

Location Rohan Plaza, 4th & 5th Floor, SV Road, Khar, Mumbai

Women can celebrate the day by putting on their dancing shoes and groove on the techno tunes by fab all-woman line-up depicting Pulpy Shilpa aka Gowri Jayakumar and Short Human aka Alpana Bordoloi's mother. Gowri Jayakumar is a singer well known for her work in jazz. The price charges are ₹ 525 (approximately) and the timings are 4:15 pm to 8:00 pm.

ALSO READ | Things To Do In Kolkata: Everything You Can Do This Weekend On Women's Day 2020

Try Barre class and more at The Space

Location: Opp. Chin Chin Chu, AB Nair Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Those who hate the idea of gym head to The Space. The beautiful fitness studio has pilates training, Total Barre (which is a fun high-energy, dynamic class) and various other activities for fitness lovers who want to take a break from gym. Visitors can take trail sessions that cost ₹ 500 (approximately) with the timings being 12 pm to 3 pm.

ALSO READ | Women's Day Quotes For Mom Which Will Put A Smile On Her Face

Go Bar Hopping

Grab your girls' squad and spend the night hopping from one bar to another. Here are a few recommend areas that one can cover: 145 Andheri, Lord Of The Drinks, Anybody Can Drink. At Bandra - The Daily, Little Door, Mitron. JLWA at Colaba.

Participate in the Empowerment Marathon

Location: Byramji Jeejeebhoy Road, Mount Mary, Bandra West, Mumbai

Participate in the Women's Day Run that is organised by NEEB Sports. The run will start from Bandra Fort and one can opt for two running categories - 5K and 10K. The timings are from 8 am to 11 am.