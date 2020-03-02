Womens T20 World Cup: India Women's Radha Yadav Wants Father To Stop Selling Vegetables

The India Women's cricket team has been in sublime form during the current ICC Womens T20 World Cup that is being played in Australia. India Women ended the group stage by being first in their group during the Womens T20 World Cup after winning all their four games as per the Womens T20 World Cup points table. The team will now play in the first semi-final of the Womens T20 World Cup on Thursday, March 5.

Womens T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav's lofty aspirations for family

As the women's game is taking off, India is getting its new cricketing superstars in the form of names like Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. And on Saturday, Indian left-arm spinner Radha Yadav helped Team India maintain its invincibility when her spell (4/23), helped Team India restrict Sri Lanka to a very gettable total of 113. India chased the total down with ease in just 14.4 overs.

While Radha Yadav has trained in Baroda for the last five years, her father has continued his vegetable-selling business while living in his humble abode inside the Kandivali suburb of Mumbai. According to a report by a popular Indian newspaper, Radha Yadav's match-winning performance had her father's Mumbai home buzzing with guests, who watched the match together. Talking to the newspaper, Radha's father Omprakash Yadav revealed that his daughter has been insisting him to shift base to Baroda and live a retired life. The senior Yadav, however, does not want to give up on the profession, which has been giving his life purpose.

India Women dominate Women's T20 World Cup

Radha Yadav's Baroda coach, Prafull Naik, who was also present at the Yadav house, expressed his pride over his student's performance and believed that the fact that Radha Yadav was overlooked in the first few matches of the World Cup, fuelled her will to perform even better. Radha Yadav has taken five wickets in the two matches that she has played in the Womens T20 World Cup and has taken 48 wickets in her 34-match-long T20I career for India.

Womens World Cup live streaming

India will now play the first semi-final on Thursday. The Womens World Cup live streaming will be on Hotstar.

