Congress Calls Passage Of Nepal's Bill For New Map A 'colossal Failure Of BJP Govt'

Slamming the Centre's foreign policy, former Union Minister Manish Tewari, pointed out its failure after Nepal passed a constitutional amendment for a new map which included Indian territories. He said that India must know it stands nowhere when even Nepal has such audacity. Tewari has also questioned the tactical failure of the Centre in China's intrusion at LAC.

You know where you stand, when even Nepal has the audacity to include your territory in its official map! You stand NOWHERE! Colossal failure on the foreign policy front for @BJP4India Govt, with this move by Nepal! https://t.co/Oe4g55lffN — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) June 13, 2020

Approval of map by Parliament of Nepal including Indian territory into Nepal is a massive failure of foreign policy being steered with closed eyes by BJP Central Govt-what could not happen in 70 years has happened under BJP rule; “Nepal draws a fictitious map while BJP naps” !! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) June 13, 2020

Terming the newly passed Napalese constitutional amendment as 'violative', the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India has noted the new development. Reaffirming India's stance, he said that the 'artificial enlargement of claims' was not fact-based or tenable. Nepal's Lower House passed a constitutional amendment to include Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in Nepal's official Map unanimously.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's lower house passed the constitutional amendment which was introduced on Tuesday, unanimously, as the KP Sharma Oli-led government enjoyed the support of the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in passing the new map. Out of 275 MPs in Nepal, 258 were present and all voted Yes for Amendment. The updated map will now be accommodated in the national emblem, stated Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali.

After the passage of the bill in the 275-member Lower House, the map will be now introduced in the National Assembly. The NA will have to give lawmakers 72 hours to move amendments against the bill’s provisions, if any. The three territories claimed by Nepal are include Gunji, Kuti, and Nabi villages - which are a part of Uttarakhand.

On May 18, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli approved Nepal's new map featuring the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura. As per reports, Nepal's new map has been drawn on the basis of the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 signed between Nepal and the then British Indian government and other relevant documents. In May 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar - Nepal had raised serious objections to the inauguration of this road.