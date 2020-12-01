Netas Hijack Farmers' Protest; Congress Accused Of Rumourmongering; Bhim Army Chief Enters

In the latest development to the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital, the protestors have alleged that politicians of various Opposition parties are trying to provoke them through publicity campaigns and by spreading rumours, even as the Centre has decided to hold talks at 3 pm on Tuesday.

A protest site at Burari ground in New Delhi witnessed a community kitchen opened by Congress workers on Tuesday for the agitating farmers. They displayed massive hoarding of Congress leaders and served meals to the farmers that have been protesting for over six days against Centre's 'black farm laws.'

READ | Over 500 Farmers From UP's Bundelkhand To Join 'Delhi Chalo' Protest

The farmers also alleged that AAP leaders told them that the grounds alloted by the government for demonstrations are no less than 'open jails'. They further claimed that politicians were trying to create a rift between the farmers by serving meals on one end, and calling the grounds 'confinement' on the other. As the protest sites turn into political grounds, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also met with the farmers on Tuesday and opposed the Centre's farm laws.

Farmer Union leaders, however, slammed the parties for trying to politcise their demonstrations and stated that they will not be influenced by their publicity campaigns.

READ | 'Real Enemies Of Punjab': Congress MP Slams Miscreants 'ruining Farmers' Fight' In Delhi

Attempt To Topple Haryana Govt?

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership is confident that it is not the farmers doing politics over the laws but it is the Opposition who are using the farmers, to target the Haryana government.

According to sources, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is using his influence over khap panchayats to reach out to Jat MLAs. The result can be seen as Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana tendered his resignation as chairman of the Livestock Development Board. The BJP is also discussing how to counter this aggression of Congress to topple the Haryana Government, besides meeting farmers' demands.

The protesting farmers have decided that they will not speak with the government until all 500 plus organizations, that are demonstrating against the three central farm laws, are called for talks, claimed Sukhvinder S Sabhran, Joint Secretary, Punjab Kisan Sangarsh Committee (PKSC) at the Singhu Border earlier in the day.

READ | BIG: Centre Prepones Meeting With Farmer Leaders To Dec 1 Amid Protests Against Farm Laws

READ | 'Kejriwal Is Shameless': Manjinder Sirsa Accuses AAP's Delhi Govt Of 'fooling' Farmers