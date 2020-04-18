Netizens Vouch For Nobel Peace Prize For PM Modi, Cite His Handling Of COVID Crisis

Netizens have launched petitions on various sites stating that this year's Nobel Prize for Peace should go to PM Modi for his "exceptional leadership skills" in handling the Coronavirus pandemic. Netizens believe that under PM Modi's guidance the country has managed to keep the deadly virus in check and prevented the country from succumbing into the community-transmission stage, something that even developed countries like the US could not manage to do. Some netizens on Twitter also state that sharing Hydroxy Cloroquine and Paracetamol with various countries also is a deed for the sake of humanity.

One of the twitter users added that not only has India managed to control the pandemic under PM's leadership effectively, it has also managed to rise up and supply essentials such as the hydroxychloroquine to other nations in need. India is currently in lockdown till May 4 with 14378 cases as of April 18.

What netizens think

Once the impact of Corona subsides, Narendra Modi should be awarded Nobel prize of peace for showing exceptional leadership skills be it implementing lockdown in a country of 130 Crs or sharing medicinal supply to developed nations including USA & Israel. #ModiWithHumanity — Amit (@crazy_booze) April 13, 2020

Once this Corona havoc is over Modi ji should get Nobel Peace Prize... he is putting in his 24 hours all seven days in a week bothering not only for India but the world at large.... successful too! — Narindera B Mathur (@NBMathurNBM) April 12, 2020

Narendra Modi is an epitome of peace and tranquility. I am sure that in the near future the world will recognise him as the most charismatic leader of the century and he deserves a noble peace prize. Thanks a ton Sir for working whole heartedly for the nation's prosperity. — Aadish Jain (@AadishJ99520364) April 16, 2020

#WorldLovesModi @NobelPrize



It will be your honour to award Nobel Peace Prize to PM Modi for his expemplary and widely acknowledged role in curbing Global humanitarian crisis - #COVID__19 beyond the geographical boundaries. https://t.co/JDQRChAyZq — 🇮🇳 Rajaశేఖర్ 🇮🇳 (@rajadri4u) April 12, 2020

