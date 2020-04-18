Netizens Vouch For Nobel Peace Prize For PM Modi, Cite His Handling Of COVID Crisis

Netizens have launched petitions saying that this year's Nobel Prize should go to PM Modi for his "exceptional leadership skills" in handling the COVID19 crisis

Netizens have launched petitions on various sites stating that this year's Nobel Prize for Peace should go to PM Modi for his "exceptional leadership skills" in handling the Coronavirus pandemic. Netizens believe that under PM Modi's guidance the country has managed to keep the deadly virus in check and prevented the country from succumbing into the community-transmission stage, something that even developed countries like the US could not manage to do. Some netizens on Twitter also state that sharing Hydroxy Cloroquine and Paracetamol with various countries also is a deed for the sake of humanity.

One of the twitter users added that not only has India managed to control the pandemic under PM's leadership effectively, it has also managed to rise up and supply essentials such as the hydroxychloroquine to other nations in need. India is currently in lockdown till May 4 with 14378 cases as of April 18.

What netizens think

