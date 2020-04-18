Over 60% COVID-19 Cases Are From Top 3 Districts Of Respective States: Study

As the nation is already in the fourth week of lockdown owing to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, an analysis has revealed that on an average more than or equal to 60 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in a state is concentrated in just three of its districts. This means, for majority of the states, almost seven of the 10 cases are from three districts in the given states.

The three districts from a given state are responsible for an average 63 percent of deaths due to the virus in the state and around 55 percent of recovery cases from the state are from its top three districts.

In case of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh which share their borders with each other, account for over 4,900 active cases. Three districts from each of these states have reported more than 80 percent of the cases.

Maharashtra which tops the list of states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases has about 89 percent of its cases concentrated in Mumbai, Pune and Thane districts. Also, 83 percent of Maharashtra's recovered patients are from the three districts. Likewise for Gujarat over 84 percent cases are reported from Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat and about 52 percent of the recovered patients are from these three districts. In Madhya Pradesh, about 81 percent of the total cases are concentrated in Indore, Bhopal and Khargaon districts.

The trend is similar in the southern part of India too. The districts of Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore in Andhra Pradesh; Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Vikarabad districts in Telangana; the districts of Bangalore, Mysuru, and Belagavi in Karnataka; and the districts of Kasargod, Kannur and Ernakulam in Kerala, all of the three sets account for an average 63 percent of the cases concentrated in their respective states.

Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan's respective three districts contribute to an average 60 percent of total active cases.

The only exceptions are Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The top three districts of Uttar Pradesh, Agra, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar have reported 45 percent of total active cases. Whereas Tamil Nadu's top three districts Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirupur account for only 33 percent of cases from the state. Tamil Nadu has cases spread across the state.