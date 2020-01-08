Netizens Question Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit As Pictures Sourced To PR Firm

After Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday evening, her presence in the campus has triggered a massive debate on the Internet. Deepika's visit came just days before the release of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak', based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

A few tweets by various media organisations, with Deepika and JNUSU President Aishe Gosh's pictures, were sourced to the PR firm ‘SPICE PR’. This mention has raised more questions amongst social media users.

Agency did not post the picture itself

Supporting the claim that the actress was indeed present there for promotions, pictures of her JNU visit have flooded social media, with a number of them giving credit to a PR agency, though the agency in question hasn't posted the pictures itself.

Social media users react to the pictures sourced by PR agency

@deepikapadukone is smiling-I thought she had gone to JNU for expressing solidarity with the students.

Clearly a PR exercise for her upcoming movie.@ARanganathan72 @TajinderBagga @pokershash @mirchagalib — लो कर लो बात (@Kk903G) January 7, 2020

Who is Spice PR? Chapaak PR agency? — Kapil Gupta (@kapil0gupta) January 7, 2020

So all these drama is for film promotion — Chhatrapati Maharaj Shivaji (@sbond9884) January 7, 2020

Tussi ki karde pye si oththe? Propaganda coverage eh?? — #ShutDownJNU 🇮🇳 (@Neeeaaaooow) January 7, 2020

Aishe Gosh unmoved by Deepika’s visit

As Deepika visited JNU on Tuesday to express solidarity with protesting students over the violence that had erupted on Sunday night, the president of JNUSU Aishe Gosh expressed her dismay over Deepika’s silence at the event. Gosh was unmoved and targeted the actor for not speaking at the meet. She said that the actor left without addressing the meet.

Aishe Gosh said, “When you are in a position you should speak up.”

