The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Netizens Question Deepika Padukone’s JNU Visit As Pictures Sourced To PR Firm

General News

After Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday evening, her picture with Aishe Gosh was questioned by the Netizens as it was sourced to a PR firm.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

After Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus on Tuesday evening, her presence in the campus has triggered a massive debate on the Internet. Deepika's visit came just days before the release of her upcoming film 'Chhapaak', based on an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

A few tweets by various media organisations, with Deepika and JNUSU President Aishe Gosh's pictures, were sourced to the PR firm ‘SPICE PR’. This mention has raised more questions amongst social media users. 

Agency did not post the picture itself 

Supporting the claim that the actress was indeed present there for promotions, pictures of her JNU visit have flooded social media, with a number of them giving credit to a PR agency, though the agency in question hasn't posted the pictures itself. 

Social media users react to the pictures sourced by PR agency 

 

Read: Deepika criticised from both sides, now Aishe Gosh expresses dismay over actor's silence

 

Read: Bollywood rushes to support Deepika Padukone after she joins Kanhaiya Kumar at JNU Protest

 

Read: 3 Days Before 'Chhapaak' Release, Deepika Padukone At JNU Campus For Promotions: Sources

Aishe Gosh unmoved by Deepika’s visit 

As Deepika visited JNU on Tuesday to express solidarity with protesting students over the violence that had erupted on Sunday night, the president of JNUSU Aishe Gosh expressed her dismay over Deepika’s silence at the event. Gosh was unmoved and targeted the actor for not speaking at the meet. She said that the actor left without addressing the meet.  

Aishe Gosh said, “When you are in a position you should speak up.” 

Read: Deepika Padukone Reaches JNU, Joins Kanhaiya Kumar At Left Protest: Visuals Here

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
POLICE FILES FIR AGAINST PROTESTOR
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS