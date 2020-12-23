New Coronavirus Strain From UK Not Detected In India Yet, Says ICMR-NARI Director

Among all the samples tested from different parts of India of recent COVID-positive returnees from the UK, the mutant strain of coronavirus that has been spreading in the United Kingdom and is a lot more transmissible was not detected, said Dr. Samiran Panda, director of ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), on Tuesday. "We have tested samples collected from various parts of the country and haven't seen the mutant strain found in the UK. We shouldn't think that this will definitely come to India," Dr. Panda told ANI. This is after multiple Covid-positive cases were reported among arrivals from the UK. India has suspended flights from the United Kingdom effective December 23, till December 31.

"The transmission and severity of the disease are not known. This particular finding needs to be seen in scientific light and also in the right perspective. We need to be watchful as COVID-19 is a new phenomenon and was unknown to the immune system. The virus changes under immunological pressure for survival and due to proliferation as well," he explained.

'Whether the new strain of the virus will cause a serious threat is still unclear'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. Panda clarified that whether the new strain of the virus will cause a serious public health threat or not is unclear as of now. "We are keeping tracking of the viral genome that is circulating within the country. Over the last six-seven months, the viral genome studies that have taken place involving over 2,000 samples that have not identified this mutation."

He urged everyone to remain cautious and said, "It is time for us to remain watchful but not to panic. We need to keep a track of human beings infected. Many are asymptomatic but those symptomatic, are they recovering well and continue to recover? The fatality rate is remaining low? If all the clinical indications like the severity of the disease, fatality rate are remaining low, we don't need to panic at all but we need to be watchful that the scientists are coming across."

"Any vaccine against the virus works by stimulating the immune response against different components of the virus. It is premature to think that the efforts to develop a vaccine is going to fall apart. There isn't enough scientific evidence to say that the vaccine is going to fail," he said, seeming very optimistic about the vaccine.

Around 20 air travelers and crew members arriving from London have tested positive for coronavirus in India in the last two days. Their samples have been to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to check if anyone has been infected from a new strain of COVID-19.

(With ANI Inputs)