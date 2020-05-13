Newly-appointed TS Tirumurti Calls On VP Venkaiah Naidu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Newly-appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday called on Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Taking to Twitter, the Secretariat of the VP posted a picture of the two sitting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan while following the social distancing norms. The Vice President wished Tirumurti a "good successful tenure".

Veteran diplomat TS Tirumurti who was serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs was appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Wednesday. He will replace Syed Akbaruddin, who is set to retire this month.

Shri TS Tirumurti, newly appointed Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations called on the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas today. The Vice President wished Shri Tirumurti- an experienced & distinguished diplomat, a good successful tenure in his new position. pic.twitter.com/PLQaHXton7 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 13, 2020

About TS Tirumurti

TS Tirumurti is serving as Secretary for Economic Relations at the External Affairs Ministry’s headquarters in Delhi. The officer has played a significant role in recent prime ministerial visits and foreign engagements. He has also served at the permanent mission in Geneva. According to the MEA, the has been appointed as the next Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York.

MEA appoints new envoys

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed senior diplomat Namrata S Kumar as India's next ambassador to Slovenia, while Jaideep Mazumdar has been appointed as the country’s next envoy to Austria. Along with it, Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary, MEA has been named as the Ambassador of India to Qatar, while Piyush Srivastava, senior diplomat, MEA, has been appointed as India's next Envoy to Bahrain. The ambassadors are expected to move overseas after the Centre eases the nationwide lockdown.

