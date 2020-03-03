NIA Arrests Father-daughter Duo In Connection With Pulwama Terror Attack: Officials

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a man and his daughter in connection with last year's barbaric terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a paramilitary bus in Pulwama, officials said.

The duo, identified as Peer Tariq and his daughter Insha, were flown to Jammu to seek their custody, officials said. The NIA has taken over the case to probe the conspiracy behind the February 14, 2019 incident, in which Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Adil Ahmed Dar rammed his car into a CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel. The last video of Adil, which was released by the Jaish-e-Mohammed from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence at Hadkipora in Pulwama of South Kashmir.

NIA probes Hizbul's role

In a major breakthrough, Over ground workers arrested in connection with Pulwama terror attack during the investigation have revealed that along with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen was also part of the planning and execution of the deadliest Fidayeen attack on the CRPF convoy.

NIA investigation has found that Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Kishtwar Jahangir Saroori, who is the longest surviving terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, had stayed in Pulwama for one month and it is also believed that he met several terrorists in the area and planned deadly terror attack. Jahangir Saroori and other terrorists were behind the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma in Kishtwar town on November 1 last year.

NIA on Saturday arrested JeM's Over Ground Worker Shakir Bashir who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist viz. Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM. During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack.. NIA also seized his room after incriminating documents were seized from his room.

(With PTI inputs)