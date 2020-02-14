Sandeep Dikshit Backs Rahul Gandhi; Questions 'huge Internal Security Lapse' In Pulwama

Backing Rahul Gandhi for his tweet on 'security lapses' leading to Pulwama terror attack, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday said that even after a year, the people don't know how such a 'huge internal security lapse' took place. This statement from Dikshit comes against the backdrop of the scathing attack by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on BJP-led central government, where Rahul asked 'who had benefited from the attack?' among other questions without mentioning Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader stated that unless the huge internal security lapse isn't cleared, the soldiers will never be safe. Furthermore, Dikshit also accused the Central government of not helping the families of martyrs.

"Even after a year, we don't know how such a huge internal security lapse take place. Until and unless we don't know this, how will we protect our soldiers in the future," he said.

Digvijaya Singh Targets Centre Over Pulwama Attack

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also backed Rahul Gandhi's shocking remarks over the Pulwama attacks and blamed the "government's inability to prevent the attack", despite having knowledge about it. He also alleged that the Centre has not provided any compensation to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers.

"Today, we pay tributes to the fallen soldiers because it is shameful that despite having known about the attack, the goernment could not prevent the terrorist attack. We urge the government to provide the necessary relief amount to the families of martyred soldiers, as there have been complaints that the families have not received any compensation," the Congress leader said.

Digvijaya Singh further claimed that there has been no investigation into the matter, as there was no output released after the investigation.

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel.

The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

