NIA Probing Hizbul Hand In Pulwama Terror Attack

In a major breakthrough, Over ground workers arrested in connection with Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 during the investigation have revealed that along with terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen was also part of the planning and execution of the deadliest Fidayeen attack on the CRPF convoy killing 40 brave hearts.

NIA investigation has found that Hizbul Mujahideen commander from Kishtwar Jahangir Saroori, who is the longest surviving terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, had stayed in Pulwama for one month and it is also believed that he met several terrorists in the area and planned deadly terror attack.

NIA questions Congress leader GM Saroori

Recently Congress leader and former state minister GM Saroori was questioned by NIA for his links with Jahangir Saroori. Earlier, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had questioned Ghulam Mohammad Saroori over his alleged links with Jahangir Saroori and top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Osama who was killed in an encounter with Security forces in September last year in Batote area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jahangir Saroori and other terrorists were behind the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma in Kishtwar town on November 1 last year.

NIA on Saturday arrested Jaish Over Ground worker Shakir Bashir who provided shelter and other logistical assistance to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. He was introduced to Adil Ahmad Dar in mid-2018 by a Pakistani terrorist viz. Mohammad Umar Farooq and he became a full-time OGW of JeM. During his initial interrogation, he has disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack.. NIA also seized his room after incriminating documents were seized from his room.

Shakir Bashir Magrey also revealed that he had harboured Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the IED. His shop is located near Lethpora bridge, and as advised by Mohammad Umar, he started conducting reconnaissance of the movement of CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019 and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it. Further, he was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February 2019.

