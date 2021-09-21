NIA Raids At Least Five Locations In J&K Over 5 Kg IED Recovered During June 27 Twin Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in at least five locations of Jammu and Kashmir pertaining to the 5kg IED that was recovered after twin explosions had rocked the Jammu Air Force Station on June 27. As per the on-ground information accessed by Republic Media Network, the raids were conducted in Doda, Kishtwar, Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag. On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks.

As more details are awaited on the development it is pertinent to mention that India's security forces, at that time had arrested top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar from the Parampora area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir along with his close associate. Ammunitions including pistols and hand-grenades were also recovered from their possession. The drone attacks were also said to be planned by Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT.

IED recovered after drone attacks in J&K

After major twin blasts occurred, the security forces had recovered a 5kg of IED from a Lashkar terrorist at around 2-3 km away from the Jammu airport. He was arrested after the security forces found him carrying the explosives. According to the police, the recovered IED, which purportedly belonged to a LET (Lashkar-e-Taiba) outfit, was planted at a crowded location. Another major attack was thwarted by the J&K security forces with the timely recovery of the IED.

NIA investigation following the blast

An NIA team had immediately rushed to the spot after the major attack took place and as per exclusive details of the investigation, the team had expected to probe the nature of the explosives used in the blasts. The NIA team had worked in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Airforce (IAF) to probe the drone attacks. The top NIA sources had informed that the probe so far explains that the drone came from across the border.

Twin explosions at Jammu air base

Initially, two blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. A team of Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies and forensic experts had rushed to the incident spot to further investigate the cause of the blast. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel had suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions.