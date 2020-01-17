Nirbhaya's Mother Expresses Dissatisfaction With Another Delay, Says 'I'll Keep Fighting'

After a delay in the execution of the four convicts was announced, Nirbhaya's mother on Friday, January 17, expressed her extreme dissatisfaction with the decision. Speaking to the media, she said, "I am extremely saddened by the delay. My daughter was killed seven years ago. I had raised my voice against the crime, and I will keep fighting. I don't know about anything else, I want justice."

She added, "I am very disappointed with our system. The way we were constantly getting different dates for their execution since the past seven years, similarly, we got another date. It is said that you can never see law and decisions emotionally. So don't think about anything else. See the crime and hang the rapists."

New death warrant issued

Delhi's Patiala House on Friday issued a new death warrant for the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The new date set for their execution is on February 1 at 6 am. Earlier, the Court had given an order for January 22 at 7 AM. Earlier on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded his mercy petition to the president last night, recommending its rejection.

Officials perform dummy execution successfully

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tihar jail officials successfully conducted a dummy execution in Jail number 3 where the convicts will be hanged to death. Furthermore, the convicts are set to be hanged together in the same place where Afzal Guru- 2001 Parliament attack mastermind was hanged.

About the Nirbhaya Rape Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16 in 2012 in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed a death sentence by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

