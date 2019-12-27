Nithyananda In Barbados? Complainant's Daughters' Affidavits Confirm Their Location

In another hearing of the habeas corpus matter of the self-styled Godman Nithyananda, two affidavits were filed in the Gujarat High Court by the legal team representing the corpuses claiming that the girls (daughters of the complainant Janardhan Sharma ) do not want to come to India since they ‘fear for their lives’. Both affidavits were also notarised and attested in Barbados – which proved that the girls – Lopa Mudra and Nithyananditha were in Barbados.

According to the Gujarat Police investigation earlier, a conclusion was drawn by them that the girls were physically present with Nithyananda. However, the leading counsel appearing for the girls stated that they were independent right now and that they have no knowledge of where Nithyananda himself might be. To this, the counsel representing the parents of the girls and complainant Janardhan Sharma stated that the girls had been travelling since the time that they have gone out of the country.

Court questions financing of the travel

‘Who is financing their travel?’ This question was also asked in the court since there was an affidavit that was earlier submitted before the court. Another affidavit was submitted where the girls stated that they were in North Virginia.

“The girls have travelled more than 3000 km in the past few days. Who is financing their travel and why are they being made to travel so frequently,” Pritesh Shah, advocate appearing for the parents asked in the court.

However, the court was very clear in stating that the girls would have to be present in the court physically for them to be able to finish the proceedings of the case and for the court to be satisfied that the girls were true of freewill. The judge also noted that there was "something more than what meets the eye. Have the corpuses gone illegally out of the country which is why they are apprehensive of coming back?"

To this, the public prosecutor stated that the police had verified the travel of both the girls. The younger of the two daughters who had been taken out of the country more than a year back was taken via the Mumbai airport. Nithyananditha was taken to Nepal by road.

Court directs Mumbai immigration dept to coordinate with Nepal authorities

The court has now directed that there should be coordination with the Mumbai immigration department and the Nepal authorities as well. The police investigation also showed that on November 5 that Nithyananditha was taken to Sanoli check post, which is the last check post in Nepal.

There were serious questions also raised over the authenticity of the affidavits submitted since they were notarised and undersigned by an ‘assistant registrar’. The judge also pointed out that there were loopholes in the affidavit and that there seem to be more ‘darker agents at play’.

But after the appeals of the counsel, the judge also directed that the affidavit will have to be verified by the Indian Embassy so that they could move forward with the proceedings. It was explicitly added that this does not absolve the corpuses to be produced in the court to give their statements.

