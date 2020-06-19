Defence Min Rajnath Singh Assures 'no Intelligence Failure At Galwan' In All-party Meet

In a major revelation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, assured all Indian political parties that there was no "intelligence failure" at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), during the Galwan clashes. PM Modi too has assured the Indian polity that 'No one had breached India's borders'. PM Modi had chaired the all-party meeting in which chiefs of Congress, NCP, TRS, JDU, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena were in attendance.

Rajnath Singh: 'No intelligence failure'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in all-party meeting on India-China border issue, he said, "there was no intelligence failure". (Source) pic.twitter.com/Pu8BGzHVCb — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Live Updates: Results declaration in progress for 19 seats

All parties briefed about LAC

After paying tribute to the 20 fallen warriors, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the attendees on the standoff. Most parties barring for the Left and Congress backed the Prime Minister's leadership on this occasion. As per sources, the Left parties did not even condemn China for its dastardly action.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases rise to 380,532; recovery rate improves to 53.79%

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

In the meeting, addressing the political chiefs, PM Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

#WeAreOne | Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). 20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson: PM Modi at all-party meet pic.twitter.com/mkkJrWTX5q — Republic (@republic) June 19, 2020

Furthermore, he stated that over the years the country had given priority to infrastructure development in border areas to secure its borders. He added that the requirement of the forces for Fighter Planes, modern helicopters, missile defense systems, etc., was noted by the government. He said that due to the newly built road at the LAC, increased patrolling, vigilance has increased and that 'one could not move an inch towards India's borders, without their knowledge'.

Most parties except Congress back Centre in all-party meet on LAC, inside details here

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

PM Modi assures 'No one has entered India's borders', extolls martyrs' bravery on LAC