'No NRC' Talk Just A Tactical Retreat: Prashant Kishor Claims SC Could Open Floodgates

Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader and political strategist Prashant Kishor has hit out at the BJP over contradictory claims regarding the relationship between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

READ: PM Modi Slams Violence By Anti-CAA Protesters: 'Burn My Effigies, Don't Attack Police'

Kishor hits back again

The claim of “अभी तो NRC की कोई चर्चा ही नहीं हुई है” is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of nationwide protest against #CAA_NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop.



Govt could wait till SC judgement on CAA. A favourable court order and the whole process will be back. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 26, 2019

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Kishor likened the Prime Minister's statement about "not having any discussion regarding NRC" to a "tactical retreat", but not an end of the talks. Kishor also said that a favorable Supreme Court order will have the whole process on the right track again.

Kishor has taken a public stand against the controversial CAA and has voiced his opinion on several occasions. He has even gone against this party leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue. The JDU, an ally of the BJP, had supported the Bill in the Parliament, which lead to Kishor coming out in the public and taking a stand against the same. He then had a meeting with CM Kumar, after which the latter said that the CAA will be not be implemented in the State. Kishor had also voiced his opposition to the NRC, and had even tendered his resignation to his party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, though this was turned down.

READ: Nitish Kumar: 'NRC Will Not Be Implemented In Bihar'

There have been significant protests across the country over the CAA, including over the suspension of internet and mobile services, as well as the other means deployed in order to quell them. There have also been a number of casualties - In Uttar Pradesh alone, there have been more than 20 deaths.

READ: Prashant Kishor Outlines Future Course Of Action To Stop Implementation Of CAA & NRC

READ: SCOOP: Prashant Kishor Predicts Mamata Banerjee's Win In 2021, Talks On NRC,CAB & Kejriwal