The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'No NRC' Talk Just A Tactical Retreat: Prashant Kishor Claims SC Could Open Floodgates

General News

Prashant Kishor hit out at the BJP for the increasing contradictory claims regarding the relationship between the CAA and the NRC

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
CAA

Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader and political strategist Prashant Kishor has hit out at the BJP over contradictory claims regarding the relationship between the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

READ: PM Modi Slams Violence By Anti-CAA Protesters: 'Burn My Effigies, Don't Attack Police'

Kishor hits back again

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Kishor likened the Prime Minister's statement about "not having any discussion regarding NRC" to a "tactical retreat", but not an end of the talks. Kishor also said that a favorable Supreme Court order will have the whole process on the right track again. 

Kishor has taken a public stand against the controversial CAA and has voiced his opinion on several occasions. He has even gone against this party leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the issue. The JDU, an ally of the BJP, had supported the Bill in the Parliament, which lead to Kishor coming out in the public and taking a stand against the same. He then had a meeting with CM Kumar, after which the latter said that the CAA will be not be implemented in the State. Kishor had also voiced his opposition to the NRC, and had even tendered his resignation to his party chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, though this was turned down.

READ: Nitish Kumar: 'NRC Will Not Be Implemented In Bihar'

There have been significant protests across the country over the CAA, including over the suspension of internet and mobile services, as well as the other means deployed in order to quell them. There have also been a number of casualties - In Uttar Pradesh alone, there have been more than 20 deaths. 

READ: Prashant Kishor Outlines Future Course Of Action To Stop Implementation Of CAA & NRC

READ: SCOOP: Prashant Kishor Predicts Mamata Banerjee's Win In 2021, Talks On NRC,CAB & Kejriwal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONG MINISTER SLAMS PRAGYA THAKUR
SANJAY RAUT WARNS AGAINST ARROGANCE
BRINDA KARAT SLAMS MOHAN BHAGWAT
BOLLYWOOD WISHES A MERRY CHRISTMAS
RAVI KISHAN SLAMS ARUNDHATI
SHARAD PAWAR IS THACKERAY'S TEACHER