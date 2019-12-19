Section 144 Imposed In UP, No Permission Given For Any Protest On Thursday: DGP

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh DGP O.P Singh taking to the microblogging site Twitter announced that Section 144 has been imposed in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. This decision comes after a call for a massive protest in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, December 19. The DGP cleared the air surrounding the call for bandh stating that 'no such permission has been given'. He also requested parents to 'counsel' their children to stay away from participating in any such protests.

'Sec 144' is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19.12.19. Pls do not participate. Parents r also requested to counsel their children. — DGP UP (@dgpup) December 18, 2019

Reacting to UP Police's decision, music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani tweeted his views stating that "This is how dictators are known, They threaten the unarmed the most." Protests in UP had turned violent after a group of students pelted stones at a car in Mau district. After the incident, internet services were suspended in the district on Monday and 19 people were arrested for rioting and attacking a government official on Tuesday.

Tanashahon ko aise hi jaana karte hain,

Woh nihatthon se sabse zyaada darrte hain. https://t.co/c8YYcIIopo — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 18, 2019

In this week, section 144 was imposed in multiple regions in Uttar Pradesh such as - Aligarh, Mau, Prayagraj, Rampur, Hajipura Chowk area. Internet was suspended in Sambhal, Meerut, Aligarh, amongst other places in view of the ongoing protests aginst CAA across the state.

Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao announced that section 144 will be imposed throughout Bengaluru city starting from Thursday morning in view of a bandh called by Left and Muslim wings against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. "No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from tomorrow morning at 6 am," Rao said. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been issued for Karlaburagi and will come into effect from Thursday morning as well.

