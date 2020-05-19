Resumption Of Domestic Flights Possible If States 'allow', Says Aviation Minister Puri

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri has stated that it is not up to the Civil Aviation Ministry or the Centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. This comes after the restriction on domestic air travel was extended till May 31 under the fourth phase of lockdown. Taking to Twitter, the Civil Aviation minister added that state governments will also have to be ready to allow civil aviation operations.

It is not upto @MoCA_GoI or centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights.



In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations.@DGCAIndia @AAI_Official @PIB_India — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 19, 2020

DGCA extends restriction

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notice on Sunday extending the prohibition on domestic and international flights till May 31. The Centre had announced the extension of Coronavirus forced lockdown as the number of positive cases continues to increase. However, the restriction shall not apply to international cargo operations and flights specially approved by the DGCA.

MHA issues revised guidelines

After the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Sunday, released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown. The MHA has allowed the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Moreover, the Centre has also imposed a mandatory night curfew in all areas from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, except for essential activities.

As per MHA guidelines, all domestic & international air travel, metros, educational institutions, hotels, cinema halls, malls, gyms, swimming pools, places of worship, and social/ political/ sport/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious events will remain prohibited. On the other hand, sports complexes and stadia are allowed to open without spectators. Moreover, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses will be allowed on mutual consent and intra-state movement of vehicles can be allowed as per the state government's decision.

