Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi Backs Yuvraj & Harbhajan's Donation To Afridi's Charity

General News

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday came out in support of former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh after they faced a backlash.

COVID-19

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has come out in support of former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh after they faced a backlash from a certain quarters for urging donations to Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation. Singhvi took to Twitter on Tuesday and said there is "nothing wrong with Yuvi and Bhajji (accomplished people with their own brains) supporting a cause and donating to a foundation."

'Why can't we do the same?'

He added that only "hate-fuelled" individuals can condemn a charity. "Even COVID-19 doesn't see religion before affecting; why can't we do the same," the Congress leader asked.

Yuvraj breaks silence on criticism

Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday responded to the criticism and said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been "blown out of proportion"."I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind," he added.

Afridi had thanked both Yuvraj and Harbhajan for supporting his charity initiative. 

Rangoli Chandel fumes at Yuvraj & Harbhajan support to Afridi charity, suggests 'donation'

Shahid Afridi thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, calls them 'huge pillars of support'

Hundreds of people in both India and Pakistan have been infected by the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 45,000 people the world over. In Pakistan at least 27 people have died so far while in India, the death toll stands at 41. With 437 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night.

The total number of active cases in the country is 1,649. 143 persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. One person has migrated, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Yuvraj Singh faces more backlash after defending donation to Shahid Afridi's foundation

Yuvraj Singh breaks silence over support to Afridi Foundation, releases statement

