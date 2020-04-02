Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi Backs Yuvraj & Harbhajan's Donation To Afridi's Charity

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has come out in support of former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh after they faced a backlash from a certain quarters for urging donations to Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation. Singhvi took to Twitter on Tuesday and said there is "nothing wrong with Yuvi and Bhajji (accomplished people with their own brains) supporting a cause and donating to a foundation."

'Why can't we do the same?'

He added that only "hate-fuelled" individuals can condemn a charity. "Even COVID-19 doesn't see religion before affecting; why can't we do the same," the Congress leader asked.

There is nothing wrong with Yuvi & Bhajji (accomplished people with their own brains) supporting a cause & donating to a foundation. Only hate fuelled individuals can condemn a charty. Even Covid-19 doesn't see religion before affecting; why can't we do the same#IStandWithYuvi — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 1, 2020

Yuvraj breaks silence on criticism

Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday responded to the criticism and said he never intended to hurt anyone and his call for help has been "blown out of proportion"."I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai hind," he added.

Afridi had thanked both Yuvraj and Harbhajan for supporting his charity initiative.

Thank you for all you support-both yourself & my brother @harbhajan_singh are huge pillars of support; this bond we have shows love & peace transgresses borders when it comes to humanity especially. Best wishes to you with your noble endeavours with @YOUWECAN #DonateKaroNa https://t.co/IVhqywdl3q — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 31, 2020

Hundreds of people in both India and Pakistan have been infected by the deadly coronavirus, which has killed more than 45,000 people the world over. In Pakistan at least 27 people have died so far while in India, the death toll stands at 41. With 437 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 positive cases in India shot up to 1,834 on Wednesday night.

The total number of active cases in the country is 1,649. 143 persons have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. One person has migrated, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

