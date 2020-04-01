The Debate
Yuvraj Singh Breaks Silence Over Support To Afridi Foundation, Releases Statement

Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh broke silence after netizens panned him for urging fans and followers to contribute to their former on-field opponent Shahid Afridi's charity

Yuvraj

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday broke silence after netizens panned him for urging their fans and followers to contribute to their former on-field opponent Shahid Afridi’s charity to battle the COVID-19 situation in his country. Yuvraj's decision to make a donation came after Harbhajan Singh had requested his fans to make donations to former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi’s foundation.

However taking to Twitter, Yuvraj stated that his intention was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, adding that he did not mean to hurt anyone feeling. 

"I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable gets blown out of proportion. All I tried to achieve via that message was to help people in our respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I am an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity," wrote Yuvraj.

Yuvraj drew major flak following his decision to support the Shahid Afridi Foundation to fight against coronavirus. The point to note is that all bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries, at least on sports and entertainment levels, have been on hold over the worsening of political equations since the terrorist attacks, first in Uri and then in Pulwama in the last few years. Apart from no bilateral cricket matches, artists of one country are also not being allowed to work in the other country.

READ: Yuvraj Singh rates Sourav Ganguly better than MS Dhoni in captaincy and here is why

READ: Rangoli Chandel fumes at Yuvraj & Harbhajan support to Afridi charity, suggests 'donation'

Stars back Afridi

Earlier, Yuvraj and Harbhajan had posted videos on Twitter, praising the work done by the former Pakistan all-rounder’s charity and urging their fans and followers to contribute. 

READ: Yuvraj Singh criticised for donating to Shahid Afridi's foundation for COVID-19 relief

READ: Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant talented but under immense pressure right now: Yuvraj Singh

