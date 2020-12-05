Radical SFJ To Protest At Indian Consulates In Solidarity With Farmers; Writes To MEA

In yet another attempt to hijack the ongoing farmers' protests, radical Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has now planned to block Indian Missions in US, Canada, UK and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Last week, the SFJ offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

SFJ to block Indian consulates on December 10

In a letter dated December 5 addressed to EAM S Jaishankar, SFJ informed that they were going to organize rallies in front of Indian Consulates and 'warned' India to 'abstain from interfering & disrupting these rallies through RAW agents'. The radical outfit further said that they would protest on December 10 - Human Rights Day - to bring global awareness of the alleged human right violations made by the NDA government on Punjab's farmers. SFJ claimed that the Indian government was using the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) to sabotage pro-Khalistani events in foreign countries.

No progress after the fourth meeting

After meeting farmers on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar stated that the government was willing to discuss objections pertaining to strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions about MSP. He asserted that the Centre would reach a final outcome after the 5th round of talks. Meanwhile, the Kisan Unions have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8 in protest against the three contentious agrarian laws. The farmers' bodies also stated that they will burn effigies of PM Modi on December 5 as a part of the protests. The Kisan Unions claimed that they are not satisfied with the amendments that have been proposed by the government and called for the withdrawing farm laws.

What are the agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

