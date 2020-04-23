NRI Bengali Doctors Write To Mamata Banerjee, Express Concern Over Tackling Of COVID-19

A group of health care workers and scientists of the Bengal diaspora spread across the globe wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, expressing their concern over the alleged lack of COVID-19 tests in the state. After multiple doctor and health worker associations wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee, this was a first of its kind letter where the Bengality community from across the world expressed their concerns on the prevailing situation in the state.

The scientists and health professionals also questioned the Bengal Government's decision to segregate COVID-19 deaths from those of deaths with co-morbid conditions. The letter was mailed to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, Rajiv Sinha.

Various political parties including the BJP has time and again alleged an array of accusations ranging from suppression of Coronavirus data to N95 masks and PPE suits not adequately provided for health workers. Now, the letter from Bengali community living in foreign land acts as an embarrassment for the state government which has always stated that it is doing everything in its powers to tackle the coronavirus situation.

Amit Malviya, BJP's IT cell chief took no time to attack the Bengal Government over the letter.

"Now, highly accomplished non-resident Bengali medical professionals, write an open to letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the health minister of Bengal, on the poor handling of COVID-19. Question testing and authenticity of data. When will her conscience wake up?" read BJP IT Chief's statement on Twitter.

Time and again, various organizations have been attacking the Bengal government for not doing enough to contain the pandemic in the state. However, the Bengal government has not officially commented on the letter by a group of NRI Bengalis over the state's tackling of the crisis.

