Odisha Govt Approves Rs 80 Lakh From CMRF For Feeding Stray Animals Amid Lockdown

In the view of the extended lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, the Odisha government on Thursday approved an additional fund of Rs 80 lakhs from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for feeding stray dogs and other animals in urban areas. According to reports, the funds will be provided to the Urban Local bodies, five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities, and 61 NACs to provide food for the animals.

Reportedly, earlier, the state government had sanctioned Rs 54 lakh for the same purpose. Meanwhile, currently in Odisha, there are a total of 60 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 19 have reportedly been recovered, while one person has been reported dead.

India extends lockdown till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), where citizens can contribute to aide the government's efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. The fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation.

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 12,759 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,824 active cases. While 420 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,515 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)