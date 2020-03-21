Odisha Govt Comes Up With Measures To Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak; Read Here

In a bid to mitigate the outbreak of Coronavirus, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced odd-even formula for public transportation. This comes as India records 4th COVID-19 death with the number of positive cases soaring to over 236.

According to the order issued by BMC in this regard on Friday, the public transport vehicles like bus/tax/auto-rickshaws having odd registration numbers shall ply on the odd-numbered days and having even registration will ply on even-numbered days. However, there is no bar for plying of private vehicles on any day.

"Whereas Govt of Odisha vide order No 08/GA & PG dated 20-03-2020 at clause No 02 has made restriction order for public transport including taxis and auto-rickshaws on hire inside the city limits of the urban local bodies will be regulated to allow them on alternate days; Now therefore in view of ease of implementation following standard operating procedures (SOP) shall be adopted...," the order read.

"...There is no bar for plying of private vehicles on any day; there is also no bar for plying of Govt. owned or hired vehicles including for emergency services; there is also no bar on vehicles hired by private hospitals including vehicle used for transportation of doctors and paramedical staffs; all other SOPs earlier issued to maintain social distancing and for disinfection shall be followed scrupulously in all vehicles," the order stated.

Odisha Govt requests RBI to ensure availability of sufficient cash in banks

Furthermore, the Odisha Government on Friday requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure the availability of sufficient cash in currency chests, bank branches and ATMs across the state to meet the exigencies in view of COVID-19. Special Secretary-cum DIF, Government of Odisha, wrote a letter to Regional Director RBI in this regard.

The letter said, "In the wake of the outbreak of Coronavirus epidemic, the state government has been taking many proactive steps in preventive healthcare and social protection measures including the establishment of isolation centers, release of old age pension in advance, payment of exgratia etc. It will also involve substantial disbursement from the treasuries. Since it is a very critical time, the public may also require a lot more cash in hand." "Keeping in view, the above facts it is requested to make available sufficient cash in currency chests and bank branches/ATM counters across the state to meet exigencies," the letter added.

(With Inputs from ANI)