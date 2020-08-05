Odisha: Special Puja At Puri Jagannath For Successful Completion Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

A special puja was conducted at the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Wednesday for the successful completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A letter written by Chief Priest Janardan Pattojoshi Mohapatra said, "The prayers and 'tapasya' of innumerable devotees since hundreds of years in starting to be fulfilled with the bhumi puja for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on this auspicious day."

"A special puja has been conducted in Puri Jagannath Temple today to pray for successful Completion of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and welfare of the millions of devotees whose devotion has made Ram Mandir construction possible," Chief Priest Mohapatra added.

PM Modi lays foundation stone at Ram Janmabhoomi

Fulfilling three-decade-long Ram Janmabhoomi movement, PM Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya, placing a metallic plaque at the base of the temple site. The ceremony was done in the presence of 135 saints, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other eminent dignitaries.

After performing the 'Bhumi Pujan', PM Modi addressed a gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people'.

The PM visited Hanumangarhi prior to the ceremony, planted a 'Parijat sapling' and then addressed the venue before leaving for Delhi. The temple which will be constructed will consist of two floors comprising of Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, having of 5 domes. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023.

