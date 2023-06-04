Odisha Tragedy LIVE: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe In Odisha Train Accident

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while interacting with the media over the Odisha train accident said that it is a big disaster, and spoke about the government's decision of transferring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He said, "Let us wait, honourable Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has just now announced that the matter will go to CBI for further inquiry in detail. We should have faith in the system, let us wait."

Pradhan also spoke about when the railway tracks will be restored and said that he hopes that by Wednesday all the tracks will be back to normal state.

"I hope by Wednesday the tracks will be as usual, business will be as usual. I have been to the place in the morning also. ALL the railway officials are working hard. Many workers are from the different parts of the country, they are working on the track, putting the electric line. They are creating the proper alignment. So we hope the main line of the East to South will be restored very soon. I don't want to do any political replies today, Government of India has proactively handed over (the matter) to CBI let's wait and watch", he added.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while interacting with the media said that PM Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives. This is a big disaster, 275 people have died.

He said, "The government has taken this step to transfer the probe to CBI as this incident taking place in the country is a big concern."

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations, and appealed to not politicise the matter and understand the seriousness, "It is not the time for politics, in future as well there will be a lot of chances for doing politics."