Last Updated:

Odisha Tragedy LIVE: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe In Odisha Train Accident

Restoration work is ongoing at the train accident site in Balasore, Odisha with 1000+ Manpower working tirelessly. Speaking about the same, CPRO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary stated "Capsized bogies have been removed...2 bogies of goods train also have been removed...work of connecting track is going on from one side...will finish the work as soon as possible."

General News
 
Written By
Isha Bhandari
Odisha train accident LIVE: Work of connecting track going on from one side, says CPRO

Odisha Train Accident. Image- ANI

23:19 IST, June 4th 2023
Union Railway Minister shares video of completion of down-line restoration

Union Railway Minister shared a video of the completion of down-line restoration and the movement of first train. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Down-line restoration complete. First train movement in section."

22:30 IST, June 4th 2023
Downline track restored at accident site, upline to be restored in next few hours, claims railways official

Chief Public Relations Officer of Southeastern railway, Aditya Kumar has updated that the downline track at Balasore train accident site is ready and restoration process is being carried out at the upline track, which received major damages during the incident. He said that in the next few hours, we are expecting to restore the upline track as well. It is also being informed that all the investigations related to the incident will be done parallelly. 

22:19 IST, June 4th 2023
Two toll-free numbers issued to assist families of victims gather necessary information, says Odisha chief secretary

Chief Secretary of the Odisha government Pradeep Jena has said that two national toll-free numbers have been issued in order to help people gather more information related to the Odisha train accident. People from across the country can ring on toll-free numbers 18003450061 and 1929 and take necessary details about the incident and rescue and relief operations being carried out. 
The chief secretary also said that out of 275 dead bodies 108 have been identified so far and further steps to identify other dead bodies are being carried out. Help desk has been set up at Bhubaneswar Airport and railway stations to assist families and relatives of the victims arriving in the city. The officials have been directed to provide all the logistics help to the families. 

20:01 IST, June 4th 2023
Centre handed over 'Odisha train accident' matter to CBI, let's wait and watch: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while interacting with the media over the Odisha train accident said that it is a big disaster, and spoke about the government's decision of transferring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation. 
He said, "Let us wait, honourable Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has just now announced that the matter will go to CBI for further inquiry in detail. We should have faith in the system, let us wait."
Pradhan also spoke about when the railway tracks will be restored and said that he hopes that by Wednesday all the tracks will be back to normal state.   
"I hope by Wednesday the tracks will be as usual, business will be as usual. I have been to the place in the morning also. ALL the railway officials are working hard. Many workers are from the different parts of the country, they are working on the track, putting the electric line. They are creating the proper alignment. So we hope the main line of the East to South will be restored very soon. I don't want to do any political replies today, Government of India has proactively handed over (the matter) to CBI let's wait and watch", he added. 
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while interacting with the media said that PM Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives. This is a big disaster, 275 people have died. 
He said, "The government has taken this step to transfer the probe to CBI as this incident taking  place in the country is a big concern."
Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations, and appealed to not politicise the matter and understand the seriousness, "It is not the time for politics, in future as well there will be a lot of chances for doing politics." 

18:54 IST, June 4th 2023
Aerial visuals of the restoration work underway at the Balasore Train accident site

Aerial visuals from ANI’s drone camera shows the restoration work underway at the Balasore Train accident site.

 

 

18:42 IST, June 4th 2023
CBI to probe Odisha Train Accident

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led probe has been recommended on the Odisha triple train tragedy, said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Earlier in the day, the railways minister said a sabotage could not be ruled out. "Keeping in view the situation in which the accident took place and all the administrative information that has been received so far, this case is being considered for further investigation. Recommendation is being made by the Railway Board to hand the matter over to the CBI," Vaishnaw said. 

18:39 IST, June 4th 2023
Adani Group to take responsibility of school education of students who lost parents in Odisha train accident

Businessman Gautam Adani announced that the Adani group will take responsibility of the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in the Odisha Train Accident.

Gautam Adani said, "We have decided that the Adani group will take responsibility of the school education of the innocent people who have lost their parents in the #OdishaTrainAccident accident."

18:28 IST, June 4th 2023
Mamata Banerjee claims Centre changed the number of fatalities in the Odisha train accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Centre and said that those who could change history, they can number numbers as well (Odisha Train accident). 

She said, "Those who (BJP led Central govt) can change history, can change any number. Instead of standing with people, they're abusing me, Nitishji, Laluji...How did a fire break out in a running train in Godhra (in 2002)?... So many people died, they should have atleast sought an apology." 

18:19 IST, June 4th 2023
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to hold press conference at Rail Sadan at 6:30 pm

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will hold an important Press Conference at 6:30 pm at Rail Sadan, Delhi. 

18:14 IST, June 4th 2023
16:28 IST, June 4th 2023
Special train begins from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar for distressed passengers of Odisha train accident

Station Manager Subhash Chandra Sahu said that a special train has started its journey from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar carrying the distressed passengers of the Odisha train accident. The train is only for distressed passengers...From Bhubaneswar the passengers will have to change the train.

16:10 IST, June 4th 2023
Andhra CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 5 lakhs each to those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh each to those who sustained minor injuries, in addition to the financial help extended by the Centre.

16:04 IST, June 4th 2023
'Rescue operation is more or less complete' says DG NDRF Atul Karwal

DG NDRF Atul Karwal while giving an update on the ongoing rescue operation at Balasore Train Accident site said that the rescue operation is about to be completed

He said, "The rescue operation is more or less complete. A total of 9 teams comprising around 300 rescuers are at the location right now."

15:59 IST, June 4th 2023
'Balasore train accident a case of carelessness', says Sudhanshu Mani speaks to republic

Railway professional Sudhanshu Mani alleged that the Balasore incident was a case of carelessness and not sabotage.

Speaking to Republic, he said, "It looks like the result of careless working not sabotage; Kavach would not have prevented this incident."  

15:46 IST, June 4th 2023
Former Railway Minister says nobody in senses would change signalling system

Former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said, "Nobody in right senses would change signaling system. There is a big possibility of sabotage. Somebody could have triggered the electronic locking system."

15:41 IST, June 4th 2023
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds meeting with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan

Odisha: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the Balasore train accident.

15:08 IST, June 4th 2023
Safety is the top priority for Railways, we are making sure that evidence doesn't get tampered: Railway Board

Safety is the top priority for Railways. We are making sure that the evidence does not get tampered & that any witness does not get affected. The driver of the train who sustained serious injuries said that the train moved forward only after it received a 'Green' signal. Neither did he jump any signal nor the train was overspeeding: Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board

14:28 IST, June 4th 2023
Odisha: Latest aerial visuals from Balasore train accident site where restoration work is underway
13:49 IST, June 4th 2023
Our helpline number 139 is available, the family members of the injured can call us: Railway Board

Our helpline number 139 is available. This is not a call centre number, our senior officers are answering the calls and we are trying to connect as many people as possible. The family members of the injured or deceased can call us and we will make sure that they are able to meet them. We will take care of their journey and other expenses: Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board

13:32 IST, June 4th 2023
Preliminary findings hints towards the issue of signalling: Railway Board
13:16 IST, June 4th 2023
Railway board news briefing on train crash; Station trains were on loop 

Nearly 275 people were killed and over 1000 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in Odisha's Balasore. The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Following the incident, the railway board in a news briefing explained the whole incident. "We only have preliminary information as of now. As of now, we can't speak about anything in detail. This investigation suggests a signaling issue. Station trains were on a loop. It was not a case of overspeeding. 

 

 

 

12:49 IST, June 4th 2023
Singapore PM and Italy PM later world leaders to condole the Odisha triple train tragedy

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, on Sunday, sent a letter to PM Narendra Modi expressing his condolences regarding the Odisha train derailment, ANI cited information from Simon Wong, Singapore's High Commissioner to India. READ FULL STORY HERE. 

 

12:45 IST, June 4th 2023
Odisha tragedy: NDRF dig Mohsen Shahidi speaks to Republic as restoration work underway

A horrifying railway accident in Odisha on June 2 resulted in at least 275 fatalities and 900 injuries. The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a cargo train were all involved in the railway accident. Multiple teams of NDRF, IAF and other state forces were forced to the site. READ FULL STORY HERE. 

 

12:25 IST, June 4th 2023
PIL filed in SC seeking probe into the Balasore train accident; seeks guidelines for the implementation of KAVACH

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe into the Balasore train accident by an expert panel headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court. PIL also seeks guidelines/directions for the implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called KAVACH Protection System in Indian Railways with immediate effect to ensure public safety.

12:15 IST, June 4th 2023
No politics over this tragedy: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur

Slamming the opposition for making the Odisha train tragedy incident a political issue, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated, "Politics is not necessary everywhere, the opposition should refrain from this, atleast in situation like these." 

 

12:06 IST, June 4th 2023
“Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified…” Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who reviewed the restoration work at the Balasore triple train collision site on Sunday, said that the accident that claimed the lives of 288 passengers happened due to a change in electronic interlocking.

11:31 IST, June 4th 2023
AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh hits out at centre; question PM Modi for railway safety
10:38 IST, June 4th 2023
Singapore PM extends condolences over Odisha train derailment

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to PM Narendra Modi to express condolences on the Odisha train derailment. "It was with great sadness that I learned about the horrific train derailment in Balasore, Odisha, on June 2, 2023. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the affected families. Our thoughts are with you and the people of India," said Lee Hsien Loong.

10:06 IST, June 4th 2023
We have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Assuring that the cause of the tragic train accident has been probed, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday stated, "The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Right now our focus is on restoration." 

10:02 IST, June 4th 2023
NDRF, ODRF and Railways teams have worked all night, many trains cancelled and diverted: Dharmendra Pradhan

Speaking about the current situation in Odisha train crashm, Union Miniser Dharmendra Pradhan said, "NDRF, ODRF and Railway teams have worked all night for the identification of the deceased and restoration of tracks. Union Health Minister has reached Odisha, he will visit hospitals and take stock of the situation. Many trains have been cancelled and diverted. We are working on the restoration of the tracks."

 

