Old Video Of Man Skillfully Riding A Tall Bicycle Goes Viral Again | Watch

A video of a man riding a bicycle has started making rounds on the internet, once again, due to its unusual height. It’s an old video but a user shared the video on Twitter which again captured the attention of social media. In the 55-second-long video, a man can be seen standing with an unusually tall bicycle and skillfully climbs on the top of it using its frame as a ladder. A close look at the video has revealed that some part of the bicycle is made of bamboo.

During the ride, it looks like he lost control for a brief period while climbing to the top and the cycle moves off the road. But then he skillfully manages to keep it under control and hops on the seat. He then rides it for a few seconds, takes a U-turn with ease, gets down after some time. While getting down from the tall bicycle, the rider faced no difficulty as a few kids admired his skills from a distance.

Despite being an old video, it created a stir online and garnered more than a million views after it was shared on Twitter on November 29. Since then the video has been retweeted more than 39,000 times. The height of the bicycle along with the skill of its rider adds to the intriguing aspect of the video.

Social media is in awe of the skill of the rider and many users asked how he managed to keep balance. "Isn’t this already been made long time ago but in different kind of design?? (sic)" commented one user. "Its from Indonesia. such unnecessary. But good weld work (sic)," wrote another user.

