President Kovind Endorses PM's '9pm-9 Mins' Appeal; Holds Discussion With State Heads

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, interacted with the Governors, Lt Governors and administrators of all states and union territories via video conference to discuss the measures to combat COVID-19. The President emphasized the need to ensure that no one remains hungry during the nationwide lockdown and took note of the measures taken by the state governments across the country. He also emphasised on the need for social distancing while ensuring that essential items are made available to the needy.

President Kovind along with @VPSecretariat held a video-conference with the Governors, LGs and Administrators of States and UTs; discussed ways to contribute to the measures taken by the Govt of India and State Govts in response to COVID-19.



Details: https://t.co/UzHMSQggHP pic.twitter.com/sO3FDR1Pnv — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2020

President endorses PM Modi's appeal

The President noted with concern the incidents of attacks on doctors, health workers and police personnel in some parts of the country. He wholeheartedly endorsed the Prime Minister’s appeal today to all citizens to switch off lights in homes at 9 P.M. on Sunday and instead switch on their mobile flashlights, torches or lamps in an expression of solidarity to fight against Coronavirus.

READ | PM Modi's Giant Appeal: 'On April 5 At 9 PM For 9 Mins, Challenge Coronavirus With Light'

"In battling the pandemic, our efforts so far have been in the right direction, notwithstanding some incidents, and we are moving ahead with firm determination," he said in his closing remarks.

READ | PM Modi's FULL Video Message To The People Of India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Here; WATCH

The Vice President who conducted the conference laid emphasis on roping in volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society, social organisations and private sector to mitigate the plight of the poor. He urged the Governors/Lt Governors and Administrators to persuade leaders from different walks to life to come forward and support the most vulnerable sections of society, particularly farmers, as the lockdown coincides with the harvesting season in many states.

READ | PM Modi Speaks To UK's Prince Charles Amid Latter's Ongoing Recovery From Coronavirus

PM Modi's Giant Appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday asked the citizens for 9 minutes of their time on Sunday, April 5 and requested them to light a candle, diya, torch or mobile flashlight to mark India's fight against Coronavirus.

READ | PM Modi Makes Giant Appeal To 1.3 Billion Indians For April 5 Amid Coronavirus Battle