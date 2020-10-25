On 75th Anniversary Of United Nations, sand-artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Own Tribute

As the United Nations turned 75 on October 24, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture to celebrate the UN Foundation Day. Pattnaik sculpted the image of the UN's logo at Puri beach, in his trademark style and wished the organization with his beautiful hand made sand-art. The installation read, 'UN75, 2020 and beyond'.

Together for peace, democracy, justice, environment, Health,human rights and dignity for all! Today, 24 October, the @UN 🇺🇳 turns 75. #UN75

Happy #UNDay!🎉 My SandArt at Puri beach in India. pic.twitter.com/OnPTDnIFDJ — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 24, 2020

Sudarsan Pattnaik's sand art on 75th UN Foundation Day

As the UN turns 75, we have one common enemy: #COVID19.



Now is the time for a stepped-up push for peace to achieve a global ceasefire.



The clock is ticking.https://t.co/1CMTwMgj9t pic.twitter.com/F5KdFB2gWQ — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 24, 2020

Wishing all the people 'Happy UN Day', Pattnaik while captioning his post on Twitter, wrote, "Together for peace, democracy, justice, environment, health, human rights and dignity for all! Today, 24 October, the UN turns 75. #UN75 Happy #UNDay!" Secretary-General of UN António Guterres in his video message on Twitter said that the UN has accomplished its founding missions of promoting human dignity, protecting human rights, respecting international laws and saving people from war. He added that in the world today, there is one common enemy: COVID-19 and the time is now for stepping-up the push for peace to achieve a global ceasefire.

United Nations' History

The UN officially came into existence on October 24, 1945. On June 26, 1945, India along with 50 other countries signed the UN Charter. India joined the United Nations after ratifying the UN Charter on October 30, 1945. Currently, there are 193 Member States and each of the Member States of the organization is a member of the General Assembly. The organization was formed with an intent to negotiate peace for the nations across the globe in case of international conflict which was the role of the old and defunct League of Nations. Delegates were appointed basis the proposals which were drafted by the representatives of the United Kingdom, China, United States, and the Soviet Union, at Dumbarton Oaks, United States.

