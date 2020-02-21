On Maha Shivratri, Odisha Artist Creates Miniature Of 'Shiva Linga' On Pencil Nib

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, famous miniature artist L Eswar Rao has crafted a miniature model of 'Shiva Linga' on a pencil nib and on the stone inside a small bottle. Rao comes from Jatni village in Khurda district that is around 20 KM from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

'It was very tough...'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rao said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I crafted the smallest 0.5 inches stone-made 'Shiva Linga' inside a bottle and 0.5cm on a pencil nib. I took two days for stone made inside the smallest bottle and a day for work on pencil nib." He added, "It was very tough to fix four small pieces of soft stones inside a bottle to craft a 'Shiva Linga'."

Rao had earlier carved the world cup trophy on a pencil tip using tamarind seeds as a tribute to the Indian team. Ahead of Christmas last year, he had created church inside a bottle.

Maharashtra: Devotees throng Babulnath Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on #MahaShivaratri. pic.twitter.com/jJUne8VQJH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

About Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivaratri is a major festival in Hinduism annually observed in honour of Lord Shiva which is also known as 'The Great Night of Shiva'. On this day devotees worship Lord Shiva, observe a strict fast and do various religious activities to please Lord Shiva. Devotees further believe that by pleasing Lord Shankara on the auspicious Shivaratri day, a person is absolved of past sins and is blessed with Moksha or salvation.

The day marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. It is said that Maha Shivaratri marks the anniversary of the cosmic dance performed by Lord Shiva. According to another belief, this is the day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.

Karnataka: The 25 feet tall 'shivling' at Brahma Kumaris in Kalaburagi, has been decorated with around 300 kg pigeon peas, a local produce, on the occasion of #MahaShivaratri. pic.twitter.com/Cu94kap9TZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

(with ANI inputs)