Security Forces Gun Down Terrorist In J&K’s Rajouri, One Army Jawan Martyred

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army have gunned down a terrorist in Mehari village of Kalakote in Rajouri district on Thursday evening.

“One terrorist was killed in the ongoing encounter at Mehari Kalakote Rajouri. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained, can be a Pakistani. Further details being verified,” DGP Dilbag Singh said.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Kalakote. As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the terrorists who were hiding there fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter in which one terrorist has been gunned down so far,” an official told Republic Media Network.

Soon after the encounter broke out, senior police officials including DIG Vivek Gupta reached the spot. “One terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire. Arms have been recovered. Operation is still on,” DIG Gupta said.

Army jawan loses his life in ceasefire violation

One Army jawan lost his life in the encounter that followed Pakistan’s unprovoked ceasefire violation along the line of control in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district. “One Army jawan lost his life in Pakistan’s ceasefire violation in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri District,” official said.

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani on Thursday afternoon. Some of the shells fired by Pakistan were aimed at civilian areas. Indian Army jawans responded effectively to the ceasefire violation, and in this retaliation, one Army jawan lost his life,” he added.

Earlier, the Indian Army has thwarted two infiltration attempts by the terrorists in which at least 13 terrorists were eliminated and a terror launch pad was destroyed. In the first incident, the Indian Army retaliated to the Pakistani ceasefire violation and destroyed a terror launch pad hosing around 10 to 15 terrorists who were waiting for the opportunity to infiltrate into the Indian side in the Mendhar sector.

In another incident, the Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in which three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side were eliminated.

