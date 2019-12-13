Onions Make A Comeback In Menu Of Bengaluru Restaurants After Dip In Prices

Bengaluru hotels and restaurants increase the usage of onions in their dishes after the staple vegetable’s price falls in the city.

Treasurer of Bangalore Hoteliers Association, V Kamat, told ANI, “Onions have come down to Rs 80-90 from Rs 150-160. So, some hotels have again started using it.”

As per reports, last week the prices shot up to Rs 200 per kg in Bengaluru in retail shops and its wholesale prices ranging between Rs 5,500 and Rs 14,000 per quintal. Because of the high prices, the hotels and restaurants had struck off onion dishes like the popular Onion Dosa, from their menus.

READ | Amul's Take On Rising Onion Prices Has Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Connect, Ameesha Patel Impressed

Commenting on the removal of onions from menus, V Kamat had earlier told ANI, “We have reduced onion usage due to price hike. Fine-dines can raise rates of food items, but those who eat at middle-class eateries feel the pinch if prices rise.”

The centre on Thursday said that it will import an additional 12,660 metric tonnes of onions which shall begin arriving in the country from December 27 onwards to deal with the current onion crisis.

With this additional import, the total quantity of imports that have been contracted so far reaches approximately 30,000 metric tonnes.

READ | Onion Vs Petrol: Netizens Express Anger On Twitter Over Price Hike

Onion is produced in India in three seasons with 70 per cent during rabi, 20 per cent during Kharif and 10 per cent in post-Kharif seasons. As stated by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while replying during a Lok Sabha debate on Thursday, the estimated production of onion for the season was 69.9 lakh tonnes but the possibility was that production will be 53.73 lakh tonnes.

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had also written a letter to all Chief Ministers asking them to carry out immediate anti-hoarding operations to ensure the supplies in the markets are augmented and stock holding limits are strictly enforced.

READ | Andhra Pradesh: CPI(M) Workers Stage Protest In Vijaywada Against Rising Onion Prices

On December 9, the central government had revised the stockholding limits on retailers from five metric tonnes to two metric tonnes. The stock limits were only revised for retailers and it was kept unchanged for wholesalers at 25 metric tonnes. Importers continue to remain exempted from these stocks limits for imported onions.

Many protests were held in several states post onion price hike. In places like Madhurai, Tamil Nadu, onion prices shot up to Rs 200 and in Hyderabad, it is Rs 300.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Onion Price Rise: NSUI Activists Protest Outside Odisha

WATCH | Man Caught On Camera Stealing 168kgs Of Onion From Dongri Market