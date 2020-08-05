Robert Vadra Turns Ram Bhakt Before Ayodhya Mandir Bhumi Pujan; Flaunts Poster Devotion

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law and husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra on Tuesday said that Ram Mandir's 'bhumi pujan' should become an occasion for national unity and brotherhood. In a tweet not only welcoming the historic event but also posturing himself as a staunch devotee, Vadra posted a poster along with his image on it which read, "The 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram Lalla's temple should become an occasion for national unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony."

On Tuesday, in a Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra had released a statement stating the importance of Lord Ram, and calling the Ayodhya event significant for 'national unity.' In what seems to be a U-turn by Congress party, Priyanka Vadra said that the Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan will be a basis of 'fraternity and cultural congregation'.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's U-turn

In her statement, Priyanka added that Ramayan has a deep impact on the culture of India and even worldwide. She also said that Lord Ram is the one who gives good sense to all, as per Mahatma Gandhi and also the one who is words of Waris Ali Shah is the God. "On August 5, 2020, there is Bhoomi Poojan event in the Ram Lalla temple. By the blessings of Lord Ram, the event will be significant for national unity, friendship and cultural unity," she said.

Her statement comes in contrast to senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh who have been attacking the Centre for the Ram temple event on August 5. Moreover, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday also took a U-turn on the issue and said he would not make any 'political comment just 24 hours before the event', but sarcastically added, 'Politics should be the religion, politics of religion is not required, that is the modesty of Lord Ram (Rajniti ka dharm hona chahiye, dharm ki rajniti nahi, yahi Ram ki maryada hai.)

Furthermore, the Congress party suddenly showcasing hitherto unseen Ram Bhakti is a sharp departure to events witnessed over the last few years, when its party's leaders were adamant that the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court not be heard till after the 2019 elections, and made a concerted effort to delay any verdict.

Security has been heightened in Ayodhya ahead of the foundation laying ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later in the day.

Here is the full itinerary of PM Modi in Ayodhya:

Landing at Lucknow airport at 10:35 am

Leaving the airport for Ayodhya in helicopter at 10:40 am

Landing in Saket Colony in Ayodhya at 11:30 am

Darshan at Hanuman Garhi at 11:40 am

Reaching Ramjanmabhoomi at 12 noon

10 minutes for darshan of Ram Lalla

Tree plantation program in the premises of the promised temple at 12:15 pm

Bhoomi Poojan begins at 12:30 pm

Foundation stone laying ceremony at 12:40 pm

Meeting Swami Nrityagopal Das and other members of the Ram Janmabhoomi trust at 1:10 pm

PM Modi will leave for Saket helipad at 2:05 pm

Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm

