Over 70% Of COVID Deaths In A Sample Of 40 Due To Pre-existing Ailments: Health Ministry

While addressing a daily press briefing, the Union Health Ministry revealed that over 70 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in 40 cases reported in Delhi were due to co-morbid conditions. After conducting an interim analysis, the Health Ministry stated that most deaths were reported in people with pre-existing ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney diseases, etc. The data for the survey was collected from Central government hospitals in Delhi such as Lady Hardinge Medical College, AIIMS, Dr RML Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital from the period of May 9 to May 15.

"Out of 40 deaths, co-morbidity was involved in 29 cases. The conditions of comorbidity occurred due to diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney diseases etc. Of these 29 deaths, in 26 cases -- the cause of death was acute respiratory disorder failure," said a government official.

The official added that these primary data analysed on the basis of the initial COVID-19 mortality rate was important since it helped raise caution of the groups that were in a higher-risk category. "People having pre-existing diseases and among them, the elderly are in a high-risk group, the report findings indicate that these vulnerable group of people should be more cautious, take good care of themselves and follow all guidance on preventive measures for COVID-19 as directed by the government," said the official.

When it came to the age groups among the 40 deaths, more than 50 per cent of people were in the age group of 41 to 60 years and about 35 per cent people were above 60 years of age. The official revealed that this initial study by the Ministry will be expanded further.

"The officials are collecting the COVID-19 mortality data on a daily basis from various hospitals to find the cause of deaths, risk of fatality involved in each case. At present autopsy is not being done in case of COVID-19 deaths and, hence, it is very difficult to trace the exact cause of deaths. It may be noted that some countries in the West have conducted an autopsy on COVID-19 deceased, wherein the cause of death was found to be 'thrombosis', which is a serious medical condition," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)