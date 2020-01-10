Owaisi Cites 'Empirical Data', Says Upper-caste Hindus Hold 41% Of Total Wealth In India

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, January 9, cited 'empirical data' which revealed that the upper-caste Hindus hold about 41% of the entire wealth in the country, which is almost double their population of 22.28%. On the other hand, Owaisi stated that according to the data, Muslims own only 8% of the country's total assets, while their share of households stands at nearly 12%. However, he did not mention the source of the data.

Speaking at an event, the AIMIM President said, "There is empirical data which states that Hindu upper-caste holds 41% of total wealth in the country, which is almost double their population of 22.28%. The next biggest slice of wealth pie is with Hindu OBC which holds 31%, less than their population of 35.66%." Comparing the data, he asked, "Where does money lie?"

'Easy to run a political party, difficult to fight election'

Speaking about the hardships to fight the elections, Owaisi stated that "It is easy to run a political party but very difficult to fight an election." He further added that "It is especially more difficult for those parties that represent the marginalized communities."

Read: 'Will KCR give citizenship to those behind blasts?': BJP MP questions TRS, Owaisi over CAA

Owaisi's stand on CAA

The AIMIM President has been objecting to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country. Earlier, while the Citizenship Bill was being presented in the Parliament, Owaisi, in a shocking move, tore the bill.

Ripping the bill, he had said, "If you read history, Gandhiji had torn the register. In front of my eyes, I saw this disturbance. The government is using its power to bring such legislation. As long as I am alive, I won't support this. Why there is so much hatred of Muslims?"

Read: Owaisi slams FIR filed by Delhi Police against "girl who had 18-19 stitches on her head'

Owaisi questions PM Modi & Amit Shah

Previously, Owaisi had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over their comments on the NRC. Quoting the PM's comments that there was no nation-wide NRC, he had pinned the video of the Home Minister from the Lok Sabha claiming that there was 'no need for a foundation for NRC as it was mentioned in the BJP's manifesto'.

Read: "NPR first, then NRC" reiterates Owaisi even as HM clarifies on rumours linking both

Read: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns nation-wide violence during anti-CAA protests

(WITH ANI INPUTS)

Image source: ANI