Owaisi Slams FIR Filed By Delhi Police Against "girl Who Had 18-19 Stitches On Her Head'

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday deplored the registration of an FIR by Delhi police against "the girl who was injured in the violence", referring to the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, inside the JNU campus, instead of booking those who made an attempt to 'kill' her. The comment by the Hyderabad MP was pertaining to the barbaric violence unleashed on students and teachers on Sunday evening by masked goons, and the Delhi Police filing two FIRs in connection with the vandalism at the server room at the university on Saturday. Moreover, Owaisi questioned the inaction of both the Delhi Police and the Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious university.

"They made an attempt to kill that union president. First thing is that inquiry should look into how did the police allow them. Secondly, what did the vice-chancellor do. Thirdly, even the police allowed safe passage for goonda elements," he told reporters here. Delhi police said the FIRs were registered in connection with vandalism at the server room at the JNU on a complaint from the university administration on January 5.

READ| Asaduddin Owaisi slams Delhi Police for 'creating fear at JNU campus'

Without naming Aishe Ghosh, Owaisi called FIR against the "girl who had 18-19 stitches on her head" as 'unfortunate'. "Instead of booking a trespass case, attempt to murder case on all these people, what we are seeing is the complete reverse is happening. This is injustice, I condemn this behavior. It is completely wrong," the Member of Parliament said.

FIR filed against Aishe Ghosh

On Tuesday, it was known that the Delhi Police had filed an FIR against the JNU Student Union president, and eight others for allegedly vandalising the server room of the university on January 4, a day before the violence that was unleashed inside the campus. The JNUSU president was discharged from the hospital, along with 34 others on Monday morning, after being attacked by the masked mob, however, no arrests have been made in that regard yet.

The FIR was registered on January 5 by JNU administration against 21 students Left-leaning students, including the JNUSU president over the alleged vandalism. The Delhi Police had taken up three complaints from the different quarters that it had received, and they were mulling whether to include all of those complaints into one FIR. 21 students named in the FIR are also accused of vandalising, blocking the server room, attacking the security guards and creating a ruckus in the registration process. The FIR pertains a day before the clashes that erupted inside the campus. The JNUSU has held several protests since October 28 last year against the steep fee hike by the JNU administration.

In her first statement, Aishe Ghosh asserted that the mayhem was perpetrated by goons of RSS and ABVP. The JNUSU president further stated that the 'organised' attack on students was being promoted on campus for the past few days. The JNUSU president was discharged from the AIIMS on Monday morning.

(with PTI inputs)

READ| JNU violence: Owaisi blames Centre; says "Cruel attack meant to "punish" students'