Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Degwar Sector Of J&K's Poonch District

In yet another border incident, Pakistan on Saturday, January 12, violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, Pakistan started firing at around 9.30 in the night. To this, the Indian Army retaliated. Further reports stated that the ceasefire damaged a residential area in Degwar.

Earlier incidents

Earlier in December last year, the Indian Army had foiled an infiltration attack by Pakistan's BAT along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. It was reported that the Indian Army along the LoC had noticed a suspicious movement that appeared to be a border exchange. As the Indian Army challenged the infiltrators, the Pakistan Army retaliated and started an exchange of fire.

Similarly, the Indian Army had foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in November last year. Earlier, the Pakistani Rangers have violated the ceasefire in the same area.

Pak violated ceasefire over 1000 times post-August 5

Baffled over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has made over 1000 attempts to target the civilians along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, around 950 ceasefire violation incidents were reported in the last three months.

On the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, MoS MoD Shripad Naik had stated, "Pakistan has been resorting to Ceasefire Violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control. There have been 950 incidents of CFVs along Line of Control and 79 incidents of CFVs along International Border in the Jammu region in the last three months (August to October 2019)."

