Palghar: 11 Booked For Alleged Kidnapping, Rape & Torture Of 21-year-old Woman

A horrific incident has come to light in Vasai Taluka of Palghar district, Maharashtra where a 21-year old woman was allegedly kidnapped, raped and tortured for more than a year. According to Palghar police officials, the Vasai police has registered a case against 11 people. Even as the investigation is underway, no individual has been arrested till now.

Adding to this, a police official said, "According to the complainant, the accused who resides in Vasai, allegedly kept the victim in confinement, raped her and tortured her for more than a year. Even she was forced to sign blank papers and affidavits to prove that the victim had married one of the accused and during her time in confinement, the victim was subjected to repeated rape as a result of which she gave birth to a baby girl."

'The victim abuse lasted until December this year'

He further said, "In June 2018, one of the accused allegedly entered into a relationship with the victim and the accused along with a few others later abducted the victim. The victim abuse lasted until December this year, following which the victim registered a complaint with the Vasai police."

The Vasai police registered a case against the alleged accused under sections 376 (Rape), 366 (Kidnap), 342 (Wrongful confinement), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

