PM Modi's Speech In RS LIVE: PM Gives Rousing Speech, Says 'I Am Out To Build The Nation'

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The motion was adopted with a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition parties were negated.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session on January 31.
The House reverberates with chants of Modi Modi after PM Modi's rousing speech in the Rajya Sabha.
Pm Modi said, "Which party was the one which toppled governments 90 times by misusing Article 356? Indira Gandhi used Article 356, 50 times."
PM Modi said, "Those who don't know the difference between job and unemployment, they are preaching us the definition of job and unemployment."
PM said, "They attacked India to benefit others. We fought pandemic with #MadeInIndia #COVIDVaccine but they mocked it."
"From Ujjwala Yojana to water tap connection facilities we are providing everything to our daughters to ensure their safety and progress," PM Modi said.
"Our govt is committed for empowerment of women & sisters. Initiatives like Har Ghar Sauchalay Yojana, Matru Vandana & Beti Bachao Beti Padhao are helping them in large scale today," said PM Modi.
"We connected the small farmers with banks; the Kisan Samman Nidhi money now directly gets credited to their bank account": PM Modi.
Attacking the UPA regime, PM Modi said, "Their (UPA) politics was for votebank, they didn't focus on the development."
PM said, "We identified 110 aspiration districts in the country. Education, infra, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than 3 crore tribals."
"Our priority is the common public, and this is the reason we made #LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country", said PM Modi.
Taking on politics of appeasement, PM Modi said, "We believe in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas in true sense; this is real secularism."
PM Modi said, "We have no room for the discrimination in distribution as true secularism is all about 'equality'."
"We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale": PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi said, "More than half of the population without banking facilities till 2014, now 48 crore accounts opened in last 9 years."
"We have full faith in the word of Mahatma Gandhi and that is 'Hardwork' which we are doing to develop our nation": PM Modi.
