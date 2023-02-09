Last Updated:

PM Modi's Speech In RS LIVE: PM Gives Rousing Speech, Says 'I Am Out To Build The Nation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address, in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, February 9. In his rousing speech in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "I am out to build the nation." He said that the political differences are common and acceptable, but "it should not come in the way of our nation's development".

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Parliament Budget Session
pointer
16:25 IST, February 9th 2023
Rajya Sabha adopts motion of thanks on President's address

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after a reply by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The motion was adopted with a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition parties were negated.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session on January 31. 

pointer
15:40 IST, February 9th 2023
House reverberates with chants of Modi Modi

The House reverberates with chants of Modi Modi after PM Modi's rousing speech in the Rajya Sabha.

 

pointer
15:37 IST, February 9th 2023
I am out to build the nation: PM Modi gives a rousing speech in Rajya Sabha
pointer
15:35 IST, February 9th 2023
Political differences are common but it should not come on the way of our nation's development: PM Modi
pointer
15:31 IST, February 9th 2023
We named islands in Andaman in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: PM Modi
pointer
15:29 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi reality checks Congress on Article 356

Pm Modi said, "Which party was the one which toppled governments 90 times by misusing Article 356? Indira Gandhi used Article 356, 50 times."

pointer
15:24 IST, February 9th 2023
'This nation is not the property of one family': PM Modi
pointer
15:19 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi takes jibe at Oppn on jobs and unemployment

PM Modi said, "Those who don't know the difference between job and unemployment, they are preaching us the definition of job and unemployment."

pointer
15:17 IST, February 9th 2023
We are today the hub of mobile manufacturing: PM Modi
pointer
15:16 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi takes on hitjob gang for maligning Indian pharmacy

PM said, "They attacked India to benefit others. We fought pandemic with #MadeInIndia #COVIDVaccine but they mocked it."

pointer
15:14 IST, February 9th 2023
'India brought its own vaccine in the market': PM Modi
pointer
15:12 IST, February 9th 2023
World was stumped after India made an indigenous vaccine during COVID-19: PM Modi
pointer
15:09 IST, February 9th 2023
We are providing everything to our daughters to ensure their safety: PM Modi

"From Ujjwala Yojana to water tap connection facilities we are providing everything to our daughters to ensure their safety and progress," PM Modi said.

pointer
15:07 IST, February 9th 2023
'Humari Betiya Abala Nahi Sabala Hai': PM Modi
pointer
15:05 IST, February 9th 2023
'Built 11Cr toilets in order to protect our women': PM Modi
pointer
15:03 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi speaks on women empowerment

"Our govt is committed for empowerment of women & sisters. Initiatives like Har Ghar Sauchalay Yojana, Matru Vandana &  Beti Bachao Beti Padhao are helping them in large scale today," said PM Modi. 

pointer
14:59 IST, February 9th 2023
'Country is with us, people have rejected Congress': PM Modi
pointer
14:56 IST, February 9th 2023
We connected the small farmers with banks: PM Modi

"We connected the small farmers with banks; the Kisan Samman Nidhi money now directly gets credited to their bank account": PM Modi.

pointer
14:54 IST, February 9th 2023
UPA's politics was for votebank: PM Modi

Attacking the UPA regime, PM Modi said, "Their (UPA) politics was for votebank, they didn't focus on the development."

pointer
14:52 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi speaks on tribal welfare

PM said, "We identified 110 aspiration districts in the country. Education, infra, and health have improved in these districts due to continued focus and performance review. This has benefitted more than 3 crore tribals."

pointer
14:51 IST, February 9th 2023
'Sit with knowledgeable & try to understand budget': PM Modi to Oppn
pointer
14:50 IST, February 9th 2023
'Our priority is common public': PM Modi

"Our priority is the common public, and this is the reason we made #LPG connections available to 25 crore families in the country", said PM Modi.

pointer
14:48 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi slams Opposition for not working for tribals
pointer
14:47 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi takes on politics of appeasement

Taking on politics of appeasement, PM Modi said, "We believe in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas in true sense; this is real secularism."

pointer
14:45 IST, February 9th 2023
True secularism is all about 'equality': PM Modi

PM Modi said, "We have no room for the discrimination in distribution as true secularism is all about 'equality'."

pointer
14:43 IST, February 9th 2023
'Transformed working culture with technology': PM Modi

"We have transformed the working culture with the power of technology. Our focus is on increasing speed and enhancing scale": PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha

pointer
14:42 IST, February 9th 2023
'Humlog patthar par lakeer banaane vaale log hain': PM Modi
pointer
14:41 IST, February 9th 2023
PM Modi compares banking facilities post & pre-2014

PM Modi said, "More than half of the population without banking facilities till 2014, now 48 crore accounts opened in last 9 years."

pointer
14:39 IST, February 9th 2023
We touched people's lives, won their trust: PM Modi
pointer
14:38 IST, February 9th 2023
We have full faith in the word of Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi

"We have full faith in the word of Mahatma Gandhi and that is 'Hardwork' which we are doing to develop our nation": PM Modi.

COMMENT