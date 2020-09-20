Payal Ghosh To Take Sexual Assault Charge Against Anurag Kashyap To NCW As Chief Responds

Payal Ghosh has decided to register a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) against Anurag Kashyap after alleging he sexually assaulted a few years ago. Her decision was in response to NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma promising support as the actor sought action against the filmmaker. This was after she had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help in the case and security.

Payal Ghosh to file complaint with NCW against Anurag Kashyap

Responding to Payal Ghosh’s tweet, NCW Rekha Sharma shared the link of the process to file a complaint with the NCW, and added that the organisation will look into the matter. The actor replied that she will do so.

Payal Ghosh on Saturday shared a video of her interview with the news channel ABN Telugu, where she opened up on the encounter that happened around 2014-15. She claimed that the director asked her to come to another room, and then obscenely sought a sexual act from her.

Payal Ghosh also stated that he spoke about numerous other actresses who did so and were just a call away. The actress alleged that the incident had happened around the time of the release of Bombay Velvet and Kashyap highlighted many actresses being ready to ‘sleep with him just to share a frame with Ranbir Kapoor.’

She also claimed that he smelt of ‘whisky, ganja or charas’. Payal Ghosh claimed he also bragged about his rise in the film industry, about ‘calls made by Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar’ for work and collaboration.

Along with the video, on Twitter, she wrote that Kashyap had ‘forced himself’ on her ‘extremely badly’. The actress, who has worked in films like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi urged PM Narendra Modi to take action so that the country see the 'demon behind this creative guy.' She added that she was aware about her revelation putting her 'security at risk.'

Anurag Kashyap denied the allegations, calling it ‘baseless’ and ‘lies’, and terming it an attempt to 'silence' him. He expressed displeasure about 'dragging Bachchans and other actresses' into her statement. He highlighted his two marriages, affairs and work with women, to state that he could not do such an act or tolerate it.

