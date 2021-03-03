Piyush Goyal Says Innovation Should Be Affordable At Global Bio-India Startup Conclave

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that innovation has to be affordable for the people, accessible to the masses, and should have an impact on society while addressing the Global Bio-India Startup Conclave, 2021 organized by the Department of Biotechnology. During the event, the project development cell of DBT was launched. Five new technologies were also launched.

Goyal said, "Innovation has to be affordable for the people, accessible to the masses, and should have an impact on society."

He also said that our startups, young professionals, innovators, thinkers, and scientists will be at the cutting edge of technology worldwide, and at the forefront of India's development to ensure a better future for our children.

"Our startups need to be encouraged to experiment, to go beyond the run-of-the-mill thinking. Stressing on the need to ensure they are not afraid of failure. It is only when somebody fails, he knows how not to do something, and the learning helps in the future," he added.

Goyal Pulls Up Top Bureaucrats

On Monday, virtually presided the 3rd Governing Council meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards where he spoke about improving the quality of Indian products. It was attended by the MoS Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Rao Saheb Patil Danve, Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Poddar, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, DG, BIS P.K. Tiwari, Chairman QCI Shri Adil Zainulbhai and other senior officials of the Commerce Ministry, and Bureau of Indian Standards. During the meeting, he paused and saw that the cameras of some people were switched off. He asked the participants of the meeting to switch on their cameras and show interest in the working of the council or else "they will be replaced."

(With Agency Inputs)