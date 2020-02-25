Congress Asks PM Modi To Share Trade Gains From POTUS Donald Trump's Visit

On the second day of United States President Donald Trump's visit to India, Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share with the citizens about what India has gained in terms of bilateral trade with the US.

"We spent a lot of money on welcoming Donald Trump but did we gain anything? PM Modi needs to inform the Indian citizens," Congress leader Rashid Alvi told ANI.

PM Modi and Donald Trump on Tuesday held extensive talks covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, including the key areas of defence, security, and trade and investment.

During their talks at the Hyderabad House, the two leaders are also expected to have deliberated on regional issues, including the US' proposed peace deal with the Taliban, the situation in the Indo-Pacific, the threat of terrorism and the situation in the Gulf region.

India and America will also sign deals worth USD 3 billion for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy. The deal was confirmed by President Trump himself during the grand 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera.

Delhi violence ahead of Donald Trump's visit

Responding to Ministers claiming that the violence in Northeast Delhi during Donald Trump's visit is an intention to spoil India's image, the Congress leader attacked the Centre on its "failure to govern". He further accused the Delhi police of inducing violence in the capital.

"If the violence was intended to spoil Trump's visit then the Centre has failed to govern. I would like to ask what was your intelligence doing previously?" "I believe that the Delhi Police is helping some people to induce the violence," the Congress leader alleged.

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police.

While Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video of himself warning the Delhi Police that "they will not stop" after US President Donald Trump leaves the country.

Violence in the national capital took place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

(With inputs from ANI)