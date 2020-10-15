PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Condole Tamil Nadu CM EPS' Mother's Demise

Issuing condolences to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami (EPS) on the passing away of his mother - Thavasiammal, PM Modi on Wednesday, wrote a letter, expressing his grief. Extolling her simplicity warmth and selflessness, PM Modi, said that inspite of her 'physical absence', she will continue to live through the memories she has left behind. EPS' mother - Thavusayammal (93) died on Monday night at a Salem hospital.

PM Modi issues condolences

EPS mother passes away

As per reports, Thavusayammal's body was taken to their native village Siluvampalayam near Edappadi in Salem district for last rites on Tuesday. The Chief Minister cancelled his trip to southern districts where he scheduled to conduct review meetings at Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Virudhunagar district and reached Salem to pay his last respects. Top Tamil politicians like - DMK president MK Stalin, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and actor Rajinikanth called EPS to convey their condolences.

Amit Shah issues condolences, Vaiko stirs controversy

A day prior to PM Modi's letter, Home Minister Amit Shah too issued a condolence letter in Hindi, expressing his grief at the Thavasiammal's demise. This led to MDMK leader Vaiko stir the 'Hindi imposition' sentiment and call the letter as an “arrogance to the core” of Shah. He wrote to EPS urging him to write back to Shah, saying that he (EPS) did not know Hindi and hence ask Shah to write his message (letter) in English.

If the CM fails to convey this message, the home minister will continue to write in Hindi henceforth,” he wrote. “This kind of attitude is not only against Tamil language but other regional languages too,” he added. Several Tamil politicians have often accused the BJP government of imposing Hindi - particularly Shah - who had suggested that Hindi would do the work of 'uniting the country'.

The Hindi imposition debate

Last year in June, a draft of the Centre's National Education Policy (NEP) 2019 raised opposition mainly among South Indian politicians including EPS. As per the draft, the non-Hindi speaking States in India would include the regional language, English and Hindi, while the parts where Hindi is spoken would have English and one of the modern Indian language in addition to Hindi. In response, EPS himself clarified that he will not implement a three-language model in the state. The recently released NEP 2020 does not mention the three-language policy.

