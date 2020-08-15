PM Modi Updates On Covid Vaccine: '3 In Testing, Awaiting Nod To Produce & Distribute'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the 74th Independence Day said that three vaccines for Coronavirus are in testing stages in India. He said that the scientists in the country are working hard to find a cure for the virus which has infected nearly 2.5 million people in India.

'Three vaccines are in testing stages'

"Whenever the topic of Coronavirus comes up, one thing is natural. People always ask when will the vaccine for Coronavirus be ready? I want to tell the citizens of the country. The scientists in our country and their capabilities are like a 'rishi muni' (sage). In their laboratories, they are working hard and focusing on their work. In India, not one but three vaccines are in testing stages. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production. And a strategy is also being made on how to distribute the vaccine to each and every Indian." PM Modi said.

PM Modi announces National Digital Health Mission; speaks about progress in Covid vaccine search. Tune in to watch his Independence Day address #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/rmKLJHLlP6 — Republic (@republic) August 15, 2020

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he also paid tributes to all the Corona warriors in the country. “I bow down to all the Corona warriors who are putting up a brave fight in these times of crisis. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of ‘Seva Parmo Dharma’ and served the people of India,” he said.

'India has stepped forward to help'

PM Modi said that India has stepped up to help the whole world in these times of Coronavirus pandemic. "A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits, and ventilators. Today, India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries," he said.

जब कोरोना शुरू हुआ था तब हमारे देश में कोरोना टेस्टिंग के लिए सिर्फ एक Lab थी। आज देश में 1,400 से ज्यादा Labs हैं: PM @narendramodi #AatmaNirbharBharat — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2020

Prime Minister Modi also launched the National Digital Health MIssion on the 74th Independence Day. Under the NDHM, a person will get one health card through which they can check their health, take a doctor's appointment, and many other things. He also said that this Independence Day was special as in the coming year India will enter the 75th year of its independence.

